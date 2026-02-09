A woman posted a TikTok video during a trendy dance to a familiar song

The lady took part in the Zep dance challenge, but she added her twist to it that left many thoroughly entertained

The woman's dance gave people a dose of nostalgia because of her song

A TikTok video of a woman doing her Zep challenge entertained South Africans. The lady did the trending dance, but she added to the fun with a hilarious music choice.

Woman nails Zep dance challenge to Afrikaans hit song. Image: @summerheynes_.

Source: TikTok

In a post on TikTok, @summerheynes_ did the Zep challenge. The dancer wrote a caption detailing that she wanted to prove that any song could work for the Zep dance challenge. She did the Zep dance routine to the iconic song Lyfie by Bernice West. The hit song is a Mzansi fave that has become treasured among South Africans and was released in 2022. The Afrikaans lyrics were accompanied by a hilarious house music beat that she easily Zepped to. Watch the video of the lady's Zep dance challenge below:

South Africa jokes about Afrikaans Zep challenge

The Zep dance challenge started on the Amapiano dance scene. The challenge is typically done to the hit song Zep by DJ Smallz, Zinedine x Sguche, 031 Choppa featuring Uncool MC. The Zep dance includes doing a side shuffle on beat to the viral Amapiano song. The Zep dance challenge gained popularity on TikTok, and a lot of high school students took part. The trend grew big enough that teachers and adults started going viral for taking part.

TikTok viewers thought that the woman doing the Zep dance challenge to the Afrikaans song was hilarious. Many cracked jokes about her Afrikaans song choice, which is a hit across age groups and racial boundaries.

Bernice West gave South Africa a hit Afrikaans song. Image: @bernicewest_.

Source: Instagram

Read the comments about the Afrikaans Zep dance challenge below:

°•WaDey Zyster•°🇿🇦 was stunned by how the song fit the Zep challenge:

"🤣🤣🤣Nogals ay, dit werk😂 (it still works [with the song.]"

40+MOM was amused by the song choice:

"I wanna laugh but the song 😂love it🔥🔥🔥"

Dingiswayo applauded the lady's Zep dance routine with an Afrikaans song:

"This song is a banger though!"

michae. monique_ wondered how she realised she could Zep to any song:

"So ma’am how exactly did you discover this process 🤣"

Brett joked about the lady's Zep dance challenge entry:

"Only you can Zep to anything Summer, the real one....🤪"

Cleo🌸✨ was touched by the Afrikaans song choice:

"My late grandmother's song... 😅"

Pineapple juice joked about how well she danced:

"Your new name is Lerato."

Summer Heynes, the TikTokker approved of her suggested name:

"I like that 😛"

