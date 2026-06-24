A drone captured the moment a great white shark silently followed two paddleboarders off the coast of California

The paddleboarders were unaware the predator was nearby until a relative operating a drone spotted it and warned them to return to shore immediately for safety

The incident highlights the growing role of drone technology in shark monitoring, helping authorities and beachgoers detect marine threats that are difficult to spot from sea level

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Two paddleboarders off the coast of California got the surprise of their lives after drone footage revealed a great white shark had been silently tracking them through the water while they searched for it. The footage, shared by @ABCNews on 23 June 2026, was captured on Sunday after reports emerged of a shark sighting in the area. Rather than stumbling upon the predator by chance, the pair had deliberately headed out onto the water hoping to spot the animal from a safe distance. What they did not realise was that the shark had already found them.

A high-angle drone perspective showed a great white shark swimming directly behind an unsuspecting person on a white paddleboard. Image: @ABC

Source: TikTok

According to ABC, one of the paddleboarders' relatives launched a drone to help locate the shark and guide them towards its position. From above, the drone operator spotted movement in the water and quickly realised the massive predator was far closer than anyone expected.

The footage shows the great white shark swimming beneath and around the paddleboarders as they moved through the ocean, apparently unaware that the animal was tracking them. The drone operator immediately warned them to return to shore.

Despite the close encounter, neither paddleboarder was harmed and the shark eventually continued on its way. Speaking about the encounter, paddleboarder Kayla Ross explained that she had not seen the shark herself and only knew something was wrong when she was instructed to head back.

An aerial drone shot captured a large great white shark swimming just beneath the surface of the clear turquoise ocean water. Image: @ABC

Source: Twitter

Sharks common along California coastline

Great white sharks are regularly spotted along parts of California's coastline, particularly during warmer months when water temperatures attract marine life closer to shore. Marine experts have long noted that many shark encounters go unnoticed because the animals are often curious rather than aggressive. While shark attacks remain rare, authorities generally advise beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts to remain alert when sightings are reported.

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Internet debate shark behaviour

The dramatic footage shared publicly by the page @ABCNews has sparked a lively discussion on social media, with several commentators jumping to the defense of the apex predator, arguing that the shark was simply being curious rather than malicious.

Charlie Kek joked:

“We're gonna need a bigger paddle board.”

Alien commented:

“‘Stalked’ …As if the shark is on their property and not in the shark’s own environment.”

Lara Hoffmann commented:

“This is exactly why I both love and fear the ocean.”

Pigeonapologist commented:

“Heating ocean temperatures will drive predators like this to eye humans as their next alternative.”

Jim Brown questioned the wording:

“Stalked? Hmm, OK. The shark was curious to see what was going on.”

Vaughn Fry asked:

“Why not just attack? It doesn’t cost the shark money to bite.”

Davillar Nevermore commented:

“Not stalking. Not white shark. Not news!”

Agilo Privett joked:

“Great? That's more like a plain white shark.”

Trad Dad criticised the headline, saying:

“I’d hardly say the shark is ‘stalking’ them. At best being inquisitive.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about sharks

A 35-year-old mother has been identified as the victim of a devastating shark attack at Sydney's Coogee Beach.

Intense footage shows a shark-packed Sardine Run feeding frenzy off the South African coast.

A fisherman from Massachusetts has gone viral after battling a great white shark for 40 minutes before safely releasing the massive predator back into the ocean in just 15 seconds.

Source: Briefly News