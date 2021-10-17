Woman Narrates Hubby Proposed Before He Even Knew Her Name

A woman, Anisha Kyambadde said a random guy she had never met approached her to tell her he was ready to marry her at all costs

The random guy is Isma who turned out to be Anisha's love of life 11 years after their first random meeting

The newlywed couple met way back in 2009 when they were fresh youths through a mutual friend

A woman identified as Anisha Kyambadde has recalled the very first encounter she had with her husband more than a decade ago.

Ismi holding Anisha's hand during their recent wedding ceremony (l). The woman in love giving her lover a peck on their special day.

Source: UGC

Speaking to Uganda's renowned news site, My Wedding, Anisha explained that her husband asked her hand in marriage before even he got the chance of knowing her name.

It was actually a turn-off to her but little did she know that 21 years down the road, he would turn out to be the man of her dreams.

How they met

The two lovebirds who recently walked down the aisle met way back in 2009 through a mutual friend.

At the moment, Anisha was just in high school while Isma was a fresh graduate who had just started working.

“This random guy happened to find me at my friend’s place and, the first words that popped out of him were ‘I am going to marry you’,” she narrated.

Love wins

The two parted ways but a month later, Isma contacted Anisha and they stayed in touch untill Anisha was through with her campus studies.

After her graduation, the connection eventually grew and the two started dating.

The two eventually agreed to push to March and on the 27th, the two lovebirds were eventually legally united.

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported a man has become the subject of social media debate after he was captured engaging his girlfriend in an unusual manner.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured to have rolled on the ground.

Source: Briefly.co.za