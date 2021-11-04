A local man is a laughing stock on social media after sharing a funny story, saying he withdrew cash to impress a 'fine' girl but later had to deposit it back

The Twitter account holder says he had to spend two hours at a bank branch to deposit it - he’s so disappointed because he failed to attract the lady anyway

Many locals are also sharing their funny tales and some are so disappointed for the guy after wasting his time

One man is keeping the Twitter streets alight after sharing a funny story. The Twitter account holder says he wanted to charm a lady and withdrew money at an ATM, but later deposited it back.

@KaszzAyo says this all happened in 2014 when he was still at university. The young lad says he withdrew his allowance from varsity with the aim of impressing a woman. However, he is now disappointed because he had to go back to the bank and deposit it.

He says he had to wait for two hours inside the bank branch and the online community finds his story so funny and they are posting their comments. He wrote:

“I remembered back in 2014, I went to an ATM to try to get my allowance because I was in university, I saw this fine girl behind me... Man I withdrew all my school fees to claim big boy, then went back to deposit and queued in the banking hall for 2 hours.”

@Crackheadvibes_ said:

“Something similar happened to me, I only withdrew x3 of what I wanted to withdraw because of the fine boy after I told my friend I helped her to withdraw that she should do transfer to me.”

@Jhenifa said:

“Lmao, where boy.”

@Zamani281 said:

"What if you lost the money that day?"

@Gracebal0 said:

“What's the point of doing that when you might never see that girl again? And she might have not even been looking at how much you were redrawing. Living life to impress others or women will never be a less stressful life. Banking in Nigeria is so stressful, I'm laughing at you.”

@Meet_Promise said:

“Na so my dad wants to give me money one day on the roadside and I saw this girl I'm eyeing and told him to hold his money I later waited for him on another road and collect the money.”

@Alking_Tobi said:

“If you actually thought about what you’d achieve at the end, you’d have used that time for something else…maybe better Meanwhile, Na so most of them fine but fishy.”

