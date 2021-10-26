Kind CEO Stuns Workers, Gives Them R146 000 Each, 1st-Class Plane Tickets

The founder and CEO of Spanx, Sarah Blakely, left employees in tears after a staff meeting recently

Blakely announced they would each get two first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world

She also gave them R146 000 to spend on the trip of their choice

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A generous CEO stunned her employees after gifting them first-class plane tickets and money to spend while on holiday.

Spanx employees were stunned as CEO Sarah Blakely gifted them R140 000 each. Image: @Sarah Blakely.

Source: UGC

Sarah Blakely, the billionaire CEO and founder of Spanx, surprised staff with the tickets to anywhere in the world. The company gifted them R146 000 to spend on the trip. She said:

“I have bought each one of you two first class tickets to anywhere in the world. With the trip, you might want a nice dinner at a nice hotel. So everybody gets [cash] to spend on the trip."

Blakely shared an emotional video of the announcement on social media, depicting some employees shedding tears of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Laughed at

Blakely, who started the company in 2000, emotionally recounted how she was laughed at when she said Spanx would be worth one day be worth billions.

"When I first started, I wrote one goal down ... and everybody laughed at me. But I always believed in our mission. Being authentic and kind and delivering amazing products to women."

Blakely also decried that women entrepreneurs are not getting the chances their male counterparts enjoy during the speech.

“There aren’t enough women getting funding. For example, 50% of entrepreneurs are women but only 2.5% receive funding,” she said.

The company is now valued at R172 million.

21 years of magic

Blakely, accompanied by her daughter for the announcement, captioned the video by stating:

“It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come. I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come."

Kind boss gives worker car after hearing he started walking at midnight to get to work early

In a recent post, Briefly News wrote that a young student, Walter, had to trek 20 miles on his first day to resume at his new workplace. His car broke down the night before so he resorted to going on foot.

Before morning, the young man tried to see if his friends could take him but nothing came up as it was such short notice, Understanding Compassion reports.

The young man never allowed that to discourage him. Instead of staying back, he decided to walk all the way.

Source: Briefly.co.za