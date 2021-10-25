A lady took to her Twitter account to draw comparisons on what she believes are two types of men in the world

She used screenshots to drive home her point by showing two different responses by the men to their partner who just got her side-mirror case on her car stolen

One man shows concern and the other doesn't have much to say and just offers a sorry without much conversation

However, most Saffas feel like they can relate to the man with fewer words because he doesn't seem desperate like the first man

A young lady from the Free State shared images that seemingly compared two types of men in this world. Using screenshots from a WhatsApp conversation, she shows two distinct personalities - one which is caring and the other being dismissive.

A lady compares two types of men using WhatsApp screenshots. Image: @Tumi7698/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She goes by the handle, @Tumi7698 and captioned her post:

"There are two types of men."

The caption then ties into the screenshots which shows what seems to be a lady informing her significant others that the casing on the side mirror of her car were stolen after parking it at the mall.

The first man responds with a simple sentence saying sorry. However, the other man sends her messages that shows he truly cares about her wellbeing and makes her feel better about the situation.

In part, he says:

"It's ok babe, we will get another one, don't worry about it."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

After @Tumi7698 posted the tweet, Saffas wasted no time and took to the comment section to give her a piece of their mind.

A large number of those who responded were men and they felt that the second guy was trying too hard and that he had a hidden agenda. Most related to the guy from the first screenshot and were proud to be like him.

Let's dive into the comments:

@marvin_H96:

"And I will be frame one because I don’t react in an instant. I will digest and think over it. 'Coz firstly, she is never leaving that mall straight to have it fixed. And secondly, that car is still drivable and is not a danger to her, it’s just a cover and she still has her driver’s side mirror intact."

@MthogenE:

"She can drive it like that for the whole year lapha kimi."

@Dominic27i:

"Check how desperate the second man is, responds within a minute he even double texts. Clearly he has no options."

@K_Kgotlelelo:

"Frame one is the main and frame two ke side."

@aka_mkhewa:

"I'm the first man and proud of it."

