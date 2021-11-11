Nadia Jaftha has made sure to share that she is not standing near her brother Taariq's anti-LGBTQIA+ comments and hateful words

Nadia shared a post on Instagram full of love and light after Taariq went on a number of hateful rants on the same platform

Social media users thanked Nadia for her openness and shared that they would be standing behind her as she moves forward

Social media influencer and singer Nadia Jaftha has separated herself from the hateful comments spewed out by her brother, Taariq Jaftha. Taariq recently went on a few rants about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Nadia shared a post on Instagram clearing the air on where she stands regarding her brother's rant. Nadia says her views have always been that people should love whoever they want.

She ended her post with: "Let's just be decent and loving human beings."

Nadia Jaftha has distanced herself from her brother Taariq Jaftha's hateful anti-LGBTQIA+ comments. Image: @taariqjaftha01 and @nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

Read Nadia's heartfelt post below:

Below are some of the comments shared in support of Nadia:

@simoneheynes said:

"People who judge and or mock are low vibrational souls, unfortunately, they have to ascend in their own journey and it is not our responsibility to make them do it. Love and light and keep your vibrations high."

@jaymee.lisse shared:

"No one holds you accountable. Thank you for speaking up. We appreciate you and support you."

@lifewithreesy commented:

"Yesss. I hate that accountability was being pushed towards you and/or your mother by some. You shouldn’t be pulled into another adults situation unless you’re directly involved, which you aren’t. Keep that beautiful spirit."

Taariq reposted Nadia's letter but followed up with a video stating that he does not agree with homosexuality. Taariq expressed his religious views in the clip and referred to homosexuality as being a sin. Check it out for yourself:

Source: Briefly.co.za