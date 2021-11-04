Bujy Bikwa is taking a stand against gender-based violence by participating in a 5km awareness walk on Sunday

Sharing his support, Bujy received a lot of backlash, which led to him clearing the air during a recent interview

Bujy claims he is doing this to raise awareness, not to clear his name, and he needs people to understand that

Mzansi radio personality Bujy Bikwa is taking a stand against gender-based violence amidst his name being dragged into the heated topic following his fallout with Boity Thulo.

Bujy Bikwa says he wants to denounce misconceptions surrounding gender-based violence following the Boity Thulo ordeal. Image: @bujybikwa

Joining the Khuzekani Madoda organisation for a 5km on Sunday, 7 November, Bujy is doing his bit and it's not out of guilt either.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bujy expressed his feelings regarding the backlash he has been receiving. Knowing people think he is doing this walk to clear his name, Bujy felt the need to clear the air.

Bujy understands people think “the fight happened because I attacked her because she was female” but he claims that the one fact missing is that “she attacked me first” and used her position as a female to do as she pleased.

Spending several days in prison, Bujy had a lot of time to reflect on the situation. Bujy admitted that he “could've chosen to be a better person” and is now living each day to make sure that he does just that, and that is what this walk is about.

“Joining the walk was moving the silence from me and also taking ownership of what happened. Instead of just sitting back and taking the backlash as if I'm guilty,” he said.

Bujy wants people to understand that men get abused too and that it is not okay for women to push abuse men and play the victim. He also hopes to protect the LGBTQ+ community through this as Bujy understands his incident cast a dark shadow on the community.

The legal battle is still ongoing and Bujy wishes him and Boity could just “have a conversation about it.”

