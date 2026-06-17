Riley Norton is set to take another major step in his sporting journey after being named in the Springbok starting line-up for Saturday's clash against the Barbarians

The former Proteas U19 cricket all-rounder has continued to attract attention with his rapid rise through South African rugby ranks

Rassie Erasmus has praised the young lock's maturity as South Africa prepares for a busy international season

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Ex-Proteas U19 all-rounder Riley Norton is set for his Springbok debut against the Barbarians after earning a place in Rassie Erasmus' starting line-up. Image: Alex Davidson/ICC, Richard Huggard/Gallo

Source: Getty Images

Former Proteas U19 cricket all-rounder Riley Norton is set to make his Springbok debut when South Africa face the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June 2026. The 20-year-old Junior Springboks captain has been named in Rassie Erasmus' starting XV, marking another milestone in a sporting journey that has seen him excel in both cricket and rugby.

Norton's selection has generated excitement among South African rugby supporters, particularly because of his unusual background. Before emerging as one of the country's brightest rugby prospects, he represented the Proteas at the Under-19 level as an all-rounder.

Riley Norton earns first Springbok opportunity

Erasmus included Norton among five uncapped players in the matchday squad announced on 16 June 2026. The young lock will start alongside experienced campaigner Franco Mostert in the second row.

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The Springbok coach recently spoke highly of the youngster's character and leadership qualities. Speaking during the national team's training camp, Erasmus said:

"He's definitely a guy who's got maturity about him coming into the Springbok setup as a young guy and he's not at all windgat (show-off)."

He added:

"There's an aura about him that he understands what professional rugby is about. I think that's why he's such a great leader for the Junior Boks."

Although the Barbarians fixture is not an official Test match and will not award Test caps, players selected receive Springbok colours and gain valuable experience at an international level.

Rassie Erasmus backs young Springbok talent

Norton is one of two uncapped players named in the starting line-up, alongside tighthead prop Carlu Sadie. Three more uncapped players — JJ Kotze, Paul de Villiers and Vusi Moyo — have been included on the bench.

Erasmus explained that the selection reflects the team's long-term plans.

"We said from the outset that we wanted to give a few players returning from injury and others who have been playing overseas game time in this match, while at the same time exposing some of the younger players on our radar to top-class international rugby," he said.

He added:

"We have been very impressed with the way the new players have jumped straight into action and grasped our systems and structures."

Former Proteas U19 cricket all-rounder Riley Norton is set for his first appearance in Springbok colours. Image: Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Former Proteas U19 star continues rapid rugby rise

Norton captained the Junior Springboks to success on the international stage and has quickly become one of South Africa's most highly-rated young forwards.

His inclusion comes at a time when the Springboks are managing injuries among several senior locks, creating opportunities for emerging talent.

Saturday's encounter against the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will give supporters an early glimpse of a player many believe could become a key figure in South African rugby for years to come.

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Source: Briefly News