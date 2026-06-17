Former Proteas U19 Star Riley Norton Named in Springboks Starting XV for Barbarians Clash
- Riley Norton is set to take another major step in his sporting journey after being named in the Springbok starting line-up for Saturday's clash against the Barbarians
- The former Proteas U19 cricket all-rounder has continued to attract attention with his rapid rise through South African rugby ranks
- Rassie Erasmus has praised the young lock's maturity as South Africa prepares for a busy international season
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Former Proteas U19 cricket all-rounder Riley Norton is set to make his Springbok debut when South Africa face the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June 2026. The 20-year-old Junior Springboks captain has been named in Rassie Erasmus' starting XV, marking another milestone in a sporting journey that has seen him excel in both cricket and rugby.
Norton's selection has generated excitement among South African rugby supporters, particularly because of his unusual background. Before emerging as one of the country's brightest rugby prospects, he represented the Proteas at the Under-19 level as an all-rounder.
Riley Norton earns first Springbok opportunity
Erasmus included Norton among five uncapped players in the matchday squad announced on 16 June 2026. The young lock will start alongside experienced campaigner Franco Mostert in the second row.
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The Springbok coach recently spoke highly of the youngster's character and leadership qualities. Speaking during the national team's training camp, Erasmus said:
"He's definitely a guy who's got maturity about him coming into the Springbok setup as a young guy and he's not at all windgat (show-off)."
He added:
"There's an aura about him that he understands what professional rugby is about. I think that's why he's such a great leader for the Junior Boks."
Although the Barbarians fixture is not an official Test match and will not award Test caps, players selected receive Springbok colours and gain valuable experience at an international level.
Rassie Erasmus backs young Springbok talent
Norton is one of two uncapped players named in the starting line-up, alongside tighthead prop Carlu Sadie. Three more uncapped players — JJ Kotze, Paul de Villiers and Vusi Moyo — have been included on the bench.
Erasmus explained that the selection reflects the team's long-term plans.
"We said from the outset that we wanted to give a few players returning from injury and others who have been playing overseas game time in this match, while at the same time exposing some of the younger players on our radar to top-class international rugby," he said.
He added:
"We have been very impressed with the way the new players have jumped straight into action and grasped our systems and structures."
Former Proteas U19 star continues rapid rugby rise
Norton captained the Junior Springboks to success on the international stage and has quickly become one of South Africa's most highly-rated young forwards.
His inclusion comes at a time when the Springboks are managing injuries among several senior locks, creating opportunities for emerging talent.
Saturday's encounter against the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will give supporters an early glimpse of a player many believe could become a key figure in South African rugby for years to come.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).