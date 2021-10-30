Buji Bikwa is once again making waves on social media after naming himself an advocate for gender-based violence survivors

Many peeps, however, find the news ironic especially since he alleged assaulted Boity just a few short weeks ago

SA headed to the comments section and shared their real-time disbelief

Local media personality Buji Bikwa is still making headlines about his pending assault charges. The former Metro FM DJ has peeps convinced he's only trying to do damage control, offering himself up as a spokesperson for a march against gender-based violence.

Mzansi finds the whole thing really ironic, especially since he allegedly put his hands on Boity just a few short weeks ago. South Africans really think he's just trying to save face at this point.

Check out some of the reactions to the news below:

@karabeast24 said:

"Why is Bujy here after what he/she allegedly did to Boity?"

@MetjahTebogo said:

"Against GBV but he hit Boity sies man."

@Amy10904974 said:

"Lowkey tryna self correct."

@Ntk_Rising said:

"Lol probably the design was approved and ready for distribution before the assault."

@YaMmago said:

"Can he walk for 5km?"

"Bujy, go to court": Boity allegedly asks R1mil to settle beef, SA not impressed

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are reacting following rumours that Boity Thulo may be suing Bujy Bikwa for a whopping R1 million. According to one report, the feuding celebs may be trying to settle their differences outside of court with the pricey settlement.

The settlement relates to assault charges she laid against him.

Reacting to the news on social media South Africans had really mixed reactions. While some people stood by Thulo through her troubles, others questioned the celebs motives.

Check out some of the comments below:

Sibongile Ramuima said:

"Bujy must just make payment arrangements of R 100 per month until he settles it."

Lesedi Ramsley said:

"Boity no way,you know Bujy wa phanda tlhe bathong. What harm did he do to the value of R1million cause the “Daily Suns” That were there say you first threw him with a glass or paper straw."

Lubanzi Mathebula Ntinga said:

"Boity be acting like a hungry person , if I was Bujy I'll rather be arrested."

Josiah Moila said:

"I love you Boity I don't care who says what."

Bayanda Besana Tjale said:

"Celebs and their frivolous lawsuits."

Sihle Maphisa said:

"What is not fair here is that this Boity was the first one who gave Bujy a hot slap now it's like a man attacked a woman."

Pheladi Tahoma said:

"He should man up and pay."

