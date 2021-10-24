“Bujy, Go to Court”: Boity Allegedly Asks R1mil to Settle Beef, SA Not Impressed

Boity Thulo is rumoured to be suing fellow media personality Bujy Bikwa a whopping R1 million

The lawsuit allegedly relates to recent assault charges she laid against the former Metro FM host

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the news

South Africans are reacting following rumours that Boity Thulo may be suing Bujy Bikwa for a whopping R1 million. According to one report, the feuding celebs may be trying to settle their differences outside of court with the pricey settlement.

The settlement relates to assault charges she laid against him.

Reacting to the news on social media South Africans had really mixed reactions. While some people stood by Thulo through her troubles, others questioned the celebs motives.

Check out some of the comments below:

Sibongile Ramuima said:

"Bujy must just make payment arrangements of R 100 per month until he settles it."

Lesedi Ramsley said:

"Boity no way,you know Bujy wa phanda tlhe bathong. What harm did he do to the value of R1million cause the “Daily Suns” That were there say you first threw him with a glass or paper straw."

Lubanzi Mathebula Ntinga said:

"Boity be acting like a hungry person , if I was Bujy I'll rather be arrested."

Josiah Moila said:

"I love you Boity I don't care who says what."

Bayanda Besana Tjale said:

"Celebs and their frivolous lawsuits."

Sihle Maphisa said:

"What is not fair here is that this Boity was the first one who gave Bujy a hot slap now it's like a man attacked a woman."

Pheladi Tahoma said:

"He should man up and pay."

Boity Thulo shares gratitude for those who supported her through Bujy saga

In related entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African TV personality Boity Thulo has thanked her fans and everyone else who's supported her during this tough time. Boity got into a physical altercation with radio personality Bujy Bikwa that went viral on social media.

The 31-year-old was left with cuts and bruises after the traumatic incident. Boity then reportedly opened a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. Bujy was subsequently arrested and spent a night in jail before being released on R2 000 bail.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Boity recently wrote:

"Thank you to everyone who has sent me love and support and kept me in their prayers. It means the absolute world to me. I'm doing really well and feeling better than ever."

According to ZAlebs, Bujy revealed that he also laid a charge against Boity. Bujy stated that he faced pain from injuries and he was held in police custody. He used these hours to fill out medical records to aid his counter-case.

OkMzansi reported that social media users rallied behind Boity following the assault by Bujy and the celeb could not be more gracious for the undying support.

Source: Briefly.co.za