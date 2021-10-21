Boity Thulo is back in good spirits as she shared a thank-you message to her fans and others who showed her support

Boity was addressing the traumatic assault she faced at the hands of radio personality Bujy Bikwa a few weeks ago

Boity shared the short yet sweet message on her Instagram Story and made sure to show gratitude from the bottom of her heart

South African TV personality Boity Thulo has thanked her fans and everyone else who's supported her during this tough time. Boity got into a physical altercation with radio personality Bujy Bikwa that went viral on social media.

The 31-year-old was left with cuts and bruises after the traumatic incident. Boity then reportedly opened a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. Bujy was subsequently arrested and spent a night in jail before being released on R2 000 bail.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Boity recently wrote:

"Thank you to everyone who has sent me love and support and kept me in their prayers. It means the absolute world to me. I'm doing really well and feeling better than ever."

Boity Thulo has shared her gratitude for the South Africans who showed her their support during the Bujy Bikwa saga. Image: @Bujy / Twitter and @Boity / Instagram

According to , Bujy revealed that he also laid a charge against Boity. Bujy stated that he faced pain from injuries and he was held in police custody. He used these hours to fill out medical records to aid his counter-case.

OkMzansi reported that social media users rallied behind Boity following the assault by Bujy and the celeb could not be more gracious for the undying support.

Bujy finally opens up: "I have been crying the whole time"

Briefly News has been keeping our readers updated on the Boity and Bujy altercation, previously writing that Bujy broke his silence on the bottle-throwing saga. Bujy released a statement that tells his version of events.

The former radio host has stated that Boity is not completely innocent and the fight was a two-way street. Bujy says he has tried to meet up with the celeb to resolve things but hasn't gotten a response.

After images and voice recordings from the brawl were released, more information has been uncovered about the infamous night. TimesLIVE interviewed the freshly released Bujy to hear his version of events. The podcaster claims he has maintained his silence because he has been shook by the incident.

