“The Cutest”: Mzansi Warmed by Video of Adorable Baby Eating Apple From Daddy

A video of a cute little baby has surfaced on the internet and many locals are now reacting with sweet comments

The mother, Mosa Thamae, says her cute baby’s father gave the little one an apple and says the looks suggest the boy is grateful

In the video clip, the infant can be seen giving the camera an innocent look but quickly turns his focus to the delicious fruit

A proud South African mother has shaken Mzansi social media after posting a video of her little baby. The baby boy can be seen feasting on a delicious apple and it seems fascinated by the tasty and juicy fruit.

The proud mom says the father gave the little one something to keep busy with and indeed, the child is engaging the sweet fruit. At the same time, the young man may be rubbing her toothless gums against the apple as it is seen really having a good time.

South Africans are in love with the cute child’s clip and Briefly News brings you this beautiful and heartwarming story. The mother, @Mosa_Thamae’s Instagram bio suggests she is an aspiring chartered accountant and she is married to her loving husband. She headed online and wrote:

“Daddy plugged him to some good stuff. I feel like he wants to say, Thank you with that eye contact.”

South Africans are in love with a cute baby boy. Image: @Mosa_Thamae/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Tsholofelomelamu said:

“Adorable.”

@Missrefmokhati said:

“The cutest.”

@Gomii_Official said:

“What a plug!”

@Jamoweir said:

“This is the way you are looking at a green Vox file?”

