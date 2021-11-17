Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s latest post reaffirms that fatherhood is fulfilling as he's seen playing with his children

The veteran keeper says even if he has a bad day, spending time with his kids brings warmth and joy to his life

Many football fans and parents seem to share the same sentiment and they are reacting to the cute video clip

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he is happy as a father, especially when getting hugs from his two beautiful kids. The Amakhosi netminder says even if he is having a bad day, the two lovely little souls bring the best out of him.

Itu uploaded a heartwarming video on Instagram, saying he enjoys spending time with his tots. In the video, the two beautiful girls can be seen playing with their toys and the other one is already into books.

The little one is now practising her walking and is seen in the walking ring. South Africans are seriously impressed with Khune’s parenting skills and passion as a father. The 34-year-old posted:

“Sedi and Amzah having fun. Regardless of how bad my day is, everything suddenly becomes better when I get warm hugs from my loving kids. I love you immensely. We as parents are always happy about your progress.”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune inspires Mzansi. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Sj_Nkomo said:

“I like the busy, busy.”

@Sheilerato said:

“Agh I miss my babies.”

@Zamfipaza said:

“Are you guys sure you reading from the same book? Too cute maan.”

@Le_Le40 said:

“They are a source of our joy, strength and peace, no matter how difficult your days are, they help to turn dark to light.”

@Tendaninaturena said:

“She's so cute.”

@Pinky1937 said:

“Make cards for her with colour names, objects and pictures of the words. She's going to surprise you. She will link the colours and the name of the object like animals, tree, round/circle etc.”

Source: Briefly.co.za