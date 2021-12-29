Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bishop Desmond Tutu draw his last breath this past weekend and various artists have been paying tribute to him but Mzansi has something to say

@RealMrumaDrive shared a photo on his Twitter account showcasing the infamous Rasta's rendition of Tutu, however, the artwork doesn't bear much resemblance to the late Anglican priest

Peeps called on Rasta to retry the painting because it looked more like Desmond Dube than Tutu

A pic has gone viral of Desmond Tutu but it looks nothing like him.

Source: Twitter

Social media users have called on a South African Rasta to redo a painting of late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as it does not resemble him.

They joked that the painting looked more like the late singer Desmond Dube than the "The Arch".

In the viral photo, the infamous Rasta be seen beaming at the camera as his wonky artistic creation perks on an easel in the background.

Boksburg native @RealMrumaDrive shared the picture with the caption:

“Rasta only sort out abelungu. What’s this?”

Twitter users commented that the painting had a very minimal likeness to Tutu.

@LuyandaAndrew7 said:

“I thought that was D. TUTU but now I see it's T. Dudu.”

@_mishumo_ said:

“Fix it Mr fix it.”

@Khwezi_535 said:

“I'm no longer taking him serious.”

@TOKOLOHO_NNA said:

“Desmond Tutu not Desmond Dube.”

@KamwendaMingoli said:

“I wonder what gets to his mind.”

@koena_tshepo said:

“To start, Tutu didn't have such visible teeth.”

@Thinam_1 commented:

“This man should be exiled.”

@raiserLegodi replied:

“He just drew himself with glasses.”

@PatrickteHure commented:

“Aii the only thing that he got right is the nose, Rasta can't draw. This is not Desmond Tutu.”

@minister of disappointments joked:

“Almost drew himself here.”

