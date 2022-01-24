Snowed Under: Man Sinks to Knees After Finding Fast Food Joint Closed, Mzansi Knows the Feeling
- A video has gone viral of a man trudging through knee-deep snow to visit his local fast food joint only to discover that it is closed
- In the 36-second video shared by @6ixbuzztv the man can be seen battling to make his way through the snow and sinking to his knees in disappointment before leaving
- South Africans had a good laugh at the video and joked that the fast food chain should give the man a free meal when they re-open their doors
A video of a heavily-clothed man walking through the snow to get his favourite junk food has gone viral.
An oke was left wholly disappointed when he visited his local fast-food joint in the snow and discovered it was closed.
The 36-second video was posted by @6ixbuzztv and shows the man wearing his warmest winter threads trudging through the snow and sinking to his knees when he discovers the food outlet is closed.
@6ixbuzztv captioned the snap:
“WATCH: Man, travels to his favourite Jamaican food spot during the snowstorm just to find out it’s closed.”
Twitter users had a lot to say.
@sunmifansite said:
“man legit dropped to his knees outside the Jamaican food stop.”
@ParkerMcCollum wrote:
“If the snow is that nice still at the entrance, you know it’s closed.”
@userbfIy said:
“That being said they def go to give him a free meal when shit reopens because damn. no way he loves their food so much he walked out there.”
@caveofbeauty said:
“I get it. I 100% get it.”
@TEXASTITTIE said:
“I didn’t think people genuinely fell to their knees in despair in real life like we are saying on Twitter I’m crying.”
@MODELIONS wrote:
“In my entire life I never had food so good that I fell to my knees when I’m not allowed to have it . Send the address.”
@Clarke13George added:
“Me when I go back to the fridge to see it’s contents haven’t changed since 3 minutes ago
@revrrlewis said:
“Why did he think the Jamaican spot would be open in a snowstorm.”
@Terrence_KS reacted:
“Me when I see a hellcat in front of her house.”
"Who made this chicken?": Clip of man shouting in restaurant goes viral
An earlier report written by News Briefly about a video clip of a man shouting about his meal in a restaurant also went viral for all the right reasons.
What seems to initially be a man starting a fight in the clip turns out to be a passionate declaration of love for his meal.
The man bravely stood up in a packed restaurant and shouted to the establishment’s chefs:
“Who made this chicken?!”
The chefs, worried about the outburst, answered with a timid:
“Why?”
Source: Briefly News