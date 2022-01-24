A video has gone viral of a man trudging through knee-deep snow to visit his local fast food joint only to discover that it is closed

In the 36-second video shared by @6ixbuzztv the man can be seen battling to make his way through the snow and sinking to his knees in disappointment before leaving

South Africans had a good laugh at the video and joked that the fast food chain should give the man a free meal when they re-open their doors

A man was left disappointed after he discovered his favourite food outlet was closed. Image: @6ixbuzztv/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video of a heavily-clothed man walking through the snow to get his favourite junk food has gone viral.

An oke was left wholly disappointed when he visited his local fast-food joint in the snow and discovered it was closed.

The 36-second video was posted by @6ixbuzztv and shows the man wearing his warmest winter threads trudging through the snow and sinking to his knees when he discovers the food outlet is closed.

@6ixbuzztv captioned the snap:

“WATCH: Man, travels to his favourite Jamaican food spot during the snowstorm just to find out it’s closed.”

Twitter users had a lot to say.

@sunmifansite said:

“man legit dropped to his knees outside the Jamaican food stop.”

@ParkerMcCollum wrote:

“If the snow is that nice still at the entrance, you know it’s closed.”

@userbfIy said:

“That being said they def go to give him a free meal when shit reopens because damn. no way he loves their food so much he walked out there.”

@caveofbeauty said:

“I get it. I 100% get it.”

@TEXASTITTIE said:

“I didn’t think people genuinely fell to their knees in despair in real life like we are saying on Twitter I’m crying.”

@MODELIONS wrote:

“In my entire life I never had food so good that I fell to my knees when I’m not allowed to have it . Send the address.”

@Clarke13George added:

“Me when I go back to the fridge to see it’s contents haven’t changed since 3 minutes ago

@revrrlewis said:

“Why did he think the Jamaican spot would be open in a snowstorm.”

@Terrence_KS reacted:

“Me when I see a hellcat in front of her house.”

Source: Briefly News