A woman took to social media to share how a man who was romantically interested in her misled her about his family commitments

In the post, @athandwe detailed how her suitor said he had to leave to go feed his dogs for two hours at home

She shared on her Twitter account that it turns out that the “dogs” he spoke of were actually his wife and kids

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young woman was dealt a disappointing deal after her suitor chose not to share that he had a whole wife and kids whom he was responsible for.

A young woman took to social media to share how a man deceived her about having to attend to his dogs. Image: @athandwe / Twitter and Image: Stock Image / Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Social media user @athandwe_ took to her social media to share her experience on how a man who was interested in her lied about having to attend to his dogs when he was in fact going to check on his family.

“On Saturday I met this guy who was interested in getting to know me. This gent then tells us he has to leave to go feed his dogs for two hours at home. Only to find out those “dogs” he spoke of, are his wife and kids. Lol… His mate ended up telling ba he needs to clock in with the wife and kids,” she said on her tweets.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her followers could not help but respond with shock and amusement on the tweet:

@Vhuthu_mushiana replied:

“And you are about to be his puppy.”

@Simz_Ntlemeza said:

“Lmao hay man suxoka (don’t lie).”

@_IamHarold reacted:

“What a legend.”

@Tia_Mokoka asked:

"Is he tall and perhaps drives a Merc?"

@Tumi_Jonas1106 said:

“At least he was honest.”

@MduduziMdash commented:

“Maybe he meant "dawgs" and you misunderstood.”

Lady shares how her neighbour confronted her about “transparent” leggings

Briefly News previously reported that a confrontation between neighbours can often be rather entertaining. A lady took to social media to share an encounter that left some busting.

Everyone knows that leggings are not pants, however, society rocks them just like that and we have all adapted to the contours of women’s bodies.

Social media user @Emily_Tshego was casually going about her day in her leggings, aka pants, when her neighbour stumbled across to let her know they are apparently “transparent” and felt it was inappropriate as her hubby had full view.

“NTHUSENG TUUUUU!!!!

“This woman (my neighbour) hails all the way from her house (front opposite) to tell me that my leggings are 'transparent' & her husband is doing the garden."

Source: Briefly News