South Africans are baffled over a post on Twitter by @Nolwazimnisi7 of her and a man she was ona date with

The confusion stems from the man's face being hidden with a sticker while the women's face is visible

Saffas desperately want to know why the lady chose to hide her partner's face with a few speculations hitting the comments

A simple date between @Nolwazimnisi7 and her man has made South Africans a bit suspicious. @Nolwazimnisi7 posted a picture of her and her partner on social media, well not exactly, as an emoji sticker hid the face of the man.

The two pictures posted on Twitter showed off the point of view of the couple while they were seated at a table with a cocktail.

The post which has caught the attention of hundreds of social media users has stirred up a question for many online users which is why is his face covered while her face is clearly visible? Certain comments seem to speculate that the man is being hidden because the couple don't want to be seen together.

This lady went on a date and made sure to block her partner's face with an emoji. Image: @Nolwazimnisi7

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the viral post below:

Social media sleuths try to get to the bottom of things

@lmotloung84 wrote:

"You not his main right? You playing yourself."

@WandileMthemb17 tagged The Cleaner:

"@RealMrumaDrive your services are needed this side."

@Daniel71842283 said:

"Rumani please come this side."

@SandileCelle responded with:

"So this man is cheating with you?"

@Nkoskhodola_23 tweeted:

"This is how you post a man."

@Motso380854071 added:

"Rumani, do what you know to let us see the guy."

In other questionable relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that the whole phone privacy thing is a hot debate in the relationship streets. Seeing a daughter have her father’s back when his phone rang has left many in stitches.

Social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a clip of a baby girl protecting her father’s phone from her mother and was broken over it. If this man does have a side-chick, he has definitely proofed his daughter on the matter, making her his eagle eye around baby momma.

“When the wife wants to answer the call from "Capitec", but the child has the dad's back ”

While it probably isn’t a laughing matter to involve your children in your side businesses, people couldn’t help but laugh at this clip. People flooded the comment section with witty comments.

Source: Briefly News