Elated over his sister's wedding, a doting man took to Twitter to post about the event with pics of himself looking dapper

The young man coupled his post with several pictures of himself dressed in a form-fitting suit that got him all sorts of attention from adoring women

Tweeps who were taken by the hunk's looks enquired about his dating status while others jokingly teased him about uncle duties that would come about in nine months

A man named Anyi, clad in formal evening wear, posted pics of himself on Twitter. His post quickly gained him the adoration of many adoring women for his looks.

He captioned his pics with the reason for his glow-up with the words:

"Lol, my sister got married this weekend."

Though a good reason to be celebrated, many ignored this reason and focused on his looks.

Anyi left many adoring Tweeps in awe when he glammed up his look with formal wear. Image: @oliesilas/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter soon flooded Anyi post with proposals from ladies who wanted him to be their boyfriend. Some Tweeps teased him with predictions that in nine months' time he would be on babysitting duty.

Fancying herself as the future Mrs Anyi, @oreoluwapeacee mused:

"I think we're next."

Wishing Anyi's sister well, @debbie_cool_ said:

@iamdopetailor complimented Anyi by saying:

"You look like a groom-to-be."

Agreeing with the above comment, @akinwaleinc exclaimed:

