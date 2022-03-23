A lady was pleasantly surprised at the all black staff that attended to her during her child's delivery

She shared her elation with people on Twitter and revealed the great care and attention that she received

Peeps confirmed that the establishment's service level as some shared their birth experiences while others felt it had nothing to do with race

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A new mother shared with peeps on Twitter about the fact that she had an all black medical team assisting her and she thanked them for their care.

The mother captioned pics of the deliver:

"I feel so proud when I say this. I had an all black team helping me deliver in theatre. Half being women."

A lady gave birth with the assistance of an all black medical staff of nurses and doctors leaving Saffas impressed. Images: @uThisha_Omuhle

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were impressed with the hospital's staff integration. Some shared their personal experiences with the establishment. Others felt that the lady's racial identification of the medical team was not necessary.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@queen_phly confirmed the lady's experience:

"Congratulations Momma ❤️. Gave birth to my son there in 2018 and I share the same sentiments. The amount of TLC I got .... The nurses were so kind and nurturing. Absolutely thee best ❤️."

@AbongileMtetwa praised the new mommy:

@aim_za failed to see why the doctor were being applauded:

"Why does it matter that they were black? Why even mention that at all? Why not just say "I had a really good team to help deliver my beautiful baby".

@Rams85865205 expressed doubts about the hospital:

@lagebase said:

"Kumnandzi la! Twice I left with babies in my arms Congratulations!"

24-Year-old lady qualifies as the world’s first black Osteopathic doctor

It has become even more evident that more young black professionals are taking up more affluent positions. According to Briefly News, Ashley Roxanne Peterson, 24, was the first-ever Black person in history to become an Osteopathic doctor.

Her journey to becoming a doctor started at a young age when she caught the passion of serving others from her parents.

According to Face2FaceAfrica.com, Ashley's parents spend their lives in service to the military and education. Ashley became very interested in helping other people in society. As she grew, her interest in science also grew and she decided to use that to fulfil her goal of impacting society.

Source: Briefly News