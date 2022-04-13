A woman shocked some peeps online with a bit of information, claiming that women are able to get re-impregnated while pregnant

Women were surprised about this and complained that being pregnant and being a woman was already hard enough

Some men were tickled by the fact that they knew this while other peeps shared pics and stories about women who had been through this

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman shared about the phenomenon called superfetation in a post on Twitter. This is where a woman who is pregnant could be impregnated for the second time even before having given birth, which is rare.

In the post, the lady simple stated:

"I was today years old when I found out you can get pregnant while being pregnant."

A lady amazed peeps online with the revelation that a woman can fall pregnant even when is already pregnant. Image: @_leelee/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The lady's Twitter post had many peeps surprised though some knew the phenomenon. The men were chuffed to learn that they knew something about a woman's body that some women didn't know. Some women on the other hand were ready to quit the role of being a woman.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@pancakespicaso said:

"The fact that women don’t know about this and scream that men don’t know their bodies. I’ve know this for like 25 of my 40 years alive. Also the location of the cervix, what a perineum is and the finisher Braxton hixs, but none of us know anything right? Don’t deal in absolutes."

@ib_2cute said:

@sheonnajonay said:

"Y’all must don’t watch Paternity court A woman was pregnant with twins and BOTH kids had different dads. She had sex with both men, literally one after the other on the same day. So technically she was already pregnant when she got pregnant ."

@machy_lends said:

"At this point, is being a woman even worth it? I ain’t see this in the job description."

@thehousechillnn said:

@___luhboat___ said:

"Damn imagine your girl get pregnant twice and you ain’t the father of either. I wouldn’t be able to breathe."

African DNA test: Photo of newborn twins placed in front of cows sparks educational online debate

Twins have always been a fascinating topic, especially in the African Culture. According to Briefly News, a Mzansi woman @BIndlovukazi caused a buzz online after taking to social media to share a not-so-widely-known method of determining a child’s paternity.

Her tweet, which has gained a lot of traction online, features two images showing two infant twins being placed in front of a herd of cattle. She captioned the Twitter post:

“African DNA Test!!!”

The cultural tradition sparked a lot of questions, views and opinions online. While many shared that they were unfamiliar with the practice, others explained how it is meant to work and that it is in fact done by some families to determine whether a child belongs to their bloodline or not.

Source: Briefly News