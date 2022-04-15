A video was posted online by a proud mother who found her daughter jamming to beats by Eminem

She caught her child's attention with an involuntary laugh but the toddler flashed a smile and carried on dancing

Peeps online were chuffed to see the youngster enjoying herself and told her mother that she had the makings of a star

Caitlin, a proud mother, posted a video of her three-year-old daughter dancing to a song by Eminem. The toddler, who was alone in the room, seemed to be transported to her own world as she busted some moves, oblivious to her mother's recording.

Caitlin couldn't hold back her laughter when she saw her daughter vibing. This alerted the little girl, who turned to see her mom but continued with her cute dance.

A video of a kid dancing to an Eminem song went viral online as people caught feelings. Image: caitlinhunter758/TikTok

Caitlin's TikTok video brought delight to all who watched it. Many TikTokers complimented the toddler on her rhythm and told mama that she is a star in the making. Others were tickled by the fact that the girl didn't even flinch when she saw her mom, but continued dancing.

Bex. said:

"Gowann girl! what a vibe she is."

liagleo28 said:

"She's not shy is she, most kids would've stopped when they realised they were being watched, she's brilliant, you go girl."

Mikayla said:

"When you find out your child is literally you."

Michaela said:

"She's on stage and there's 80'000 people in the crowd screaming her name! (in her imagination at least)."

Cost n’ Mayor said:

"If we do not birth this exact child one day we QUIT."

Animal rescue mumma said:

"She's got the music in her look at her vibe."

nooonaaan said:

"The fact she doesn‘t stop when she sees you."

