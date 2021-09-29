A small traditional dancer has the people of social media gushing with pride as he busts some impressive moves

A clip of the child was shared by a proud social media user who could not deal with the level of cuteness

Fellow Mzansi citizens who saw the clip took to the comment section to express how beautiful it is to see such a young child being so culturally involved

A tiny tot did their family proud when he busted some impressive traditional moves on Heritage Day. A clip of the kid is doing its rounds on social media and peeps cannot get enough!

The people of Mzansi love seeing young children being a part of their culture, and this lil one did just that. Image: @MinistaOfS

Source: Twitter

Social media user @MinistaOfS shared the precious clip with great pride. The people of Mzansi hold culture dear to their hearts and this is what makes our rainbow nation such a beautifully diverse place.

In the clip you see a little one who does not look a day older than five, busting some incredible traditional dance moves. The screams in the background say it all. Just look at this baby go!

@MinistaOfS posted:

Seeing the clip, social media users were filled with pride. While the fear that heritage and culture are slowly dying out in Mzansi, clips like this give people hope.

Here are some of the comments made by people who viewed the sweet clip:

@RNzuza wants to know who this kid belongs to because they deserve a Bells:

“Whose child is this astonished face. What a beautiful performance! I congratulate the parents of this child.”

@KaptainVK was touched by this tiny person’s moves:

“This is beautiful ”

@Sebata_Nageng claims age does not matter, you are born with it:

@driesmoneyhouse loved it:

