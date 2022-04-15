A woman took on a trending TikTok challenge while pregnant in a video that went viral on social media

She was seen breaking into different moves with ease, notwithstanding her condition, and peeps were chuffed

Many commended the mama for her stellar moves while others reckoned that her baby would be born happy and full of rhythm

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady posted a video of herself doing the popular TikTok #Onelege challenge while pregnant. In the video, she was seen busting the moves that the challenge dictated with ease and not bothered by her baby bump.

Added to her elegance, the pregnant lady was also able to gyrate her body and bend it low while dishing out some fancy footwork. This showed that the lady was no stranger to dancing and did not want to let her condition hinder her.

A lady did the #Onelege challenge while pregnant and peeps loved it. Image: doyouknowkg/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Peeps on TikTok showed the pregnant mommy some love for her dance as they agreed that she nailed it. Some people even reckoned that the baby will come out full of rhythm and happy. Others who are fans of the lady were glad to finally see her pop up on their timelines.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CBMOM20 said:

"Congratulations!!! Baby's going to be happy and full of rhythm with all the dancing and music "

user2193803234768 said:

"Baby is gunna come out vibing!!!!"

fezikayz said:

"Congratulations and welcome back on my page."

WOLF NIGHT RIDER said:

"Cant wait to see how you are going to dance with baby."

moaki86 said:

"God bless and the little one keep on dancing ."

@lee mutasa said:

"You glowing Mama."

Woman attempts the popular #oneLege challenge in viral clip and wins the hearts of many peeps in Mzansi

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a lady posted a video clip of her dance rendition of TikTok's popular #OneLege challenge online and received some love for it. The challenge has swept through the social media platform with peeps following dance instructions that are in the sound.

The agile woman who seemed to have delivered on what the challenge calls for captioned her dance video:

"I couldn’t resist it."

Saffas on TikTok showed the lady some love for her rendition as they felt that she nailed it. She even bagged an invitation to Capetown from an enamoured peep while others stanned her fashion sense.

Source: Briefly News