A local lady took to social media to share details about her friend’s co-parenting success and future plans

In a Twitter post, @Thembisile_Q revealed that her friend and their ex had a child and were looking into having another child together

She proceeded to ask Saffas what they thought about the unique arrangement and netizens shared their two cents on the matter

A woman left social media users baffled after sharing her friend’s uncommon relationship scenario.

Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) shared a tweet revealing how her friend, who has an eight-year-old with her baby daddy, was considering having another child with him even though they aren’t in a relationship.

Saffas were left with differing views after a lady shared how her friend was considering having another child with man a she's no longer dating. Image: @Thembisile_Q/Twitter, Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“My friend and her ex have an eight-year-old and are co-parenting successfully. Now they wanna have more kids but don’t want their daughter to have step-siblings. They’re contemplating having another kid together even though they aren’t together anymore. What do you think of this?”

Mzansi netizens responded to the tweet with their differing views on the unique parenting plan, While some thought it was a good idea, others said it was “complete madness”.

@MuqueJame asked:

“Who is the instigator? and are they in other relationships?”

@PalesaKabo responded:

“I think it's a good idea... I'd definitely do it... I don't want to have to deal with multiple baby daddies and if I do find my soulmate, he must come with his own package.”

@SfoRamangoaela commented:

“They should get back together already.”

@alilEON99_ wrote:

“First time in my life hearing of such a thing.”

@nonjabckhumalo said:

“I am actually considering this, my daughter is 8 and I am ready for a second child. The problem is her father is now somebody's husband and I can't do that to another woman.”

