A kind-hearted man named Summer Clayton started a TikTok account to give fatherly love and support to those who do not have it

Clayton does a “Dinner with Dad” segment where he gives his followers the opportunity to have a dinner with a dad

So many hearts have been warned by Clayton’s clips and his “children” always flood the comment section with the sweetest messages

Knowing that there are a lot of people out there who do not have a father, or who may not have one that they are able to talk to, Summer Clayton has lent his ear, love and advice to millions.

Having a loving, caring and understanding father figure in your life is super important. A father is not just a man who helped make your existence possible, it is so so much more.

Clayton started a TikTok account where he gives fatherly love and advice to his followers, aka children. He runs a segment called “Dinner with Dad” which allows his followers to have a father-child type of meal and conversation.

Giving people a safe place to share and receive love, advice and just your average family type situations, has given them much hope and a reason to keep on going. While a simple TikTok account might not seem like much, Clayton has impacted many lives greatly.

Here is one of his most recent “Dinner with Dad” clips:

Clayton’s children wipe their tears as they take to the comment section

Seeing the smile Clayton’s videos put on people’s faces, and the hope in their hearts is EVERYTHING! Some wait all week for his clips and they are one of the things that keep them going. It is truly heartwarming to see how many lives he has touched.

Take a look at some of the emotion-packed comments that were left by his “children”:

@Matteo>>>> said:

“A dinner without being yelled at.”

@apple_sauceisgood said:

“Hi dad, I got into volleyball and I’m doing better in school, mom still thinks it isn’t enough but I’m still trying :)”

@wetwilliy03 said:

“Thanks dad I’ve grading this week I can’t sleep thinking about how scared I am of real life.”

@FANTA♂️ said:

“If my dad was like this I’d be so much happier in life.”

@Eliza A said:

“Stop I lost my dad and this was so cute, I'm literally crying. You made my day”

@Maria :) said:

“@reemaltae_ this videos warm my heart sm to the point I start crying.”

