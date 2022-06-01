A local man took to social media to ask his fellow online friends a genuine relationship question

Lekoloane Manamela asked Saffas what is it that they bring to the table, however, many of the responses were hilarious

A few netizens, did, however, share some of their honest answers on the Twitter post which has over 1950 likes

Relationships nowadays can be tricky. One man’s question on the topic of dating had many South African users cracking jokes, even though he asked them not to, LOL.

If you have ever fallen in love, you know that you don’t choose who you fall in love with – the heart wants what the heart wants. You can choose who you want to be with, but not who you truly love. However, love isn’t always enough to keep an entire relationship afloat.

Lekoloane Manamela (@LekoloaneManam1) took to Twitter to as cyber citizens to ask them:

“Jokes aside what do you bring to the table in a relationship?”

While the question may have been posed with genuine curiosity, many peeps responded with pure banter and sarcasm to the post. A selected few though did share what qualities and value they bring to a relationship.

Check out the feedback on the tweet below:

@Naometjie said:

“It depends what is he bringing. If he is bringing nothing then I will do the same. If he is a goal-driven person will definitely bring support, and motivation, and I will be his big fan.”

@E_Thokozile commented:

Why is this table always waiting for people to bring things to it? Why can’t we build the table “together and put things on top of the table we BOTH built? I’m sorry this table ya lona is causing problems.”

@Neliswa_Nelli responded:

“The Jokes you put aside.”

@LollyMkunqwana wrote:

“A clean slate…no crazy bbd, no kid, no dramatic family members. I’m healthy, considerate, capable of loving and being loved, capable of pulling my own weight in every relevant sphere of relationship, respectful(most times) and more than willing to compromise/sacrifice if need be.”

