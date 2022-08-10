A video of a girl sharing the story behind her following her dream to be an artist has been circulating online

In the clip, an emotional @afreaken_quin shares how she dropped out of school to focus on her talent with no support from family or friends

She also shared how she bought her material and proceeded to show off some of her drawings which had Mzansi in stitches

One girl determined to pursue her passion for drawing as a possible career had social media users captivated by her story before she revealed her fine work.

TikTok user @afreaken_quin shared an emotional video sharing details of how she dropped out of school to pursue her talent for drawing.

A young lady had netizens instrigued and amused by her drawing talent. Image: @afreaken_quin/TikTok

She explained that her family thought it was a bad idea and did not support her.

“My friends didn’t support me either and wanted nothing to do with my talent or art. They all said I should go back to school and focus on my studies but I knew they were wrong,” @afreaken_quin wrote in the clip.

She then took it upon herself to purchase starting material from her pocket money and is currently “proving everyone wrong”.

The confessed artist proceeds to show off some of her work and uhm… it is interesting. She reveals awkward sketches of famous celebrities and they are far from the real thing. Lol, at least baby girl believes in herself – after all, that is the main thing that matters right?

Check out the funny video and some of the hilarious comments from netizens below:

Pretty Sandile wrote:

“Continue with your talent, babe. But only draw yourself please, coz wow.”

enhle_surnames commented:

“There's no way this is real!”

Junior shared:

“Girl I am literally in tears.”

_beingsino0 responded:

“The way I was mad at your friends for not supporting. Naaah, those are the real ones.”

Noxolo Ntshangase asked:

“Rasta is that you?”

giraffeloml said:

“You should have listened to them yebanayini le.”

@Tarie reacted:

“They knew where the danger was.”

Siphesihle Shane replied:

“I wasted more than two minutes watching this.”

Rasta's portrait of Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has people of Mzansi tripping

In another story, Briefly News reported that Banyana Banyana made the people of Mzansi extremely proud with their recent victory and Rasta wanted to honour them by painting a portrait of the coach Desiree Ellis… it is a "work of art" for sure!

In case you somehow missed the big victory, Banyana Banyana won the Women's African Cup, making history. So, as he does best, Rasta got his paint brushes out to show his love for the team on their arrival home.

Twitter user @KingKAzania shared a picture of Rasta standing with his painting of Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis while waiting to welcome the winners home.

