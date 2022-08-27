A two-year-old baby girl identified as SE pulled a shocker when she went head to head with a venomous snake

The toddler was reportedly playing in the garden when the reptile attacked her on the lip

SE did what most toddlers would do and she bit the snake back, neighbours came running only to find the baby covered in blood

A toddler identified as SE from the village of Kantar in southwest Turkey showed a snake that babies are not to be messed with. The baby girl bit and killed the 50 cm long reptile as revenge for biting her lip.

Toddler makes headlines after biting a 50 cm snake to death. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the girl was playing alone in the garden when the reptile slithered to her. The two reportedly started playing together before the snake decided to attack his newfound friend.

News24 reports that what happened next was like a scene from a movie. The toddler is said to have grabbed the snake and bit it to death.

The publication further notes that the girl's father Mehmet Ercan said neighbours rushed to the baby when they heard her screaming. They found the snake clenched between her teeth and her face covered in blood. SE was then rushed to Bingol Maternity and Children's Hospital where she was treated and discharged after 24 hours.

