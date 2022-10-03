BI Phakathi shared a clip in which he showed two visits he had with an old man who was starving on the road

The clip showed that the man did not quiet remember BI the second time, however, his generosity touched his heart nonetheless

Mzansi citizens were overcome with emotion and thanked BI for showing the man kindness and letting him know he is loved

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist warmed hearts as he shared how he went back to visit one of the men he helped. His acts of kindness brighten many peoples’ days, not only those who he helps.

BI Phakathi helped a poor old man twice despite him not remembering who he was. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Living day to day, trying to get by, is tough. One old man was blessed by BI not once, but twice, and was overcome with emotion when he remembered.

BI took to his Facebook page with a clip showing him and the old man’s first encounter, and then the second. The man couldn’t remember who BI was until he handed him cash, and then he remembered that day the stranger blessed him.

The man was wearing the same cloths he was the first time, despite telling BI he was going to buy clothes, and that did not even worry the incredible giver. BI just wanted the man to know that he is loved, by both him and God.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What a touching clip!

“He is a good man, I found him hungry, he couldn't speak.”

The people of Mzansi thank BI for his kindness:

Tshelinkosi Thabethe said:

“If everyone can see through your eyes and bless like your heart and mind without judging anyone irrespective of all odds a world could be a better place. God bless you BI Phakathi.”

Muluto Veswuh said:

“The old man doesn’t remember but Our God definitely remember you gave him”

Barbara Brathwaite said:

“Could it be that the man could have dementia? Seeing he could not remember someone that was so generous to him before?? Hope he uses the money wisely Mr BI Phakathi you have a very kind a loving heart for people may God continue to bless and keep you.”

Mandieya Jonathan Yin said:

“This is the practical work of God; the theory is mostly done in churches. God bless you, son of God ”

Joan Verster Gouws said:

“Praise the Lord for every gift given to those in need. God bless you BI. You're inspiring people.”

BI Phakathi blesses struggling kids selling old teddies to pay rent, gives over R4k in cash, has SA in tears

In related news, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi helped a struggling family pay their rent and get some food after seeing them sharing a few doughnuts and trying to sell old teddies to keep their home.

It is tough out there. So many people are unemployed with nowhere to turn and BI’s selfless acts of kindness are helping a lot of deserving people, just like this family.

Taking to his Facebook page, BI shared the clip showing the family and the moment he shared with them. There were three older boys and two younger girls, and they had a few old teddies they were trying to sell so they could pay their rent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News