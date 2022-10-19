A man took to the socials and spoke about being tired of waking up unmarried, which Mzansi's lonely peeps heavily related too

Mjolo can be daunting for many South Africans who wish to fall in love because of all the unpredictable things that could happen

Fellow lonely-hearted Mzansi peeps came to air out their frustrations with romance and shared a joke or two

A man took to the socials and spoke about how frustrating it was to wake up unmarried, inspiring a chorus of Mzansi peeps to do the same.

Source: Twitter

@Nkosi_Shebi shared the complaint in a Twitter post that had lonely South Africans gathering together to share their thoughts about marriage.

Romance and mjolo, in general, can be a minefield for many SA peeps who wish to have a loving relationship. The unpredictable nature of love and people's intentions makes it an extremely tough task to take on successfully.

The conversations the poor gent inspired discussed the benefits of being in a marriage and what lonely South African hearts were missing out on in general. Others talked about how they escaped his situation. See the interesting responses below:

@MRMORE8 said:

"Yeey bruh. Coming back from work knowing there's no wife or a kid to "Daddy" me is starting to frustrate the Hell out of me."

@Maphangawf mentioned:

"I knw dat feeling and 1 day iv woke up telling myself gore enough its enough ko nyala...took my savings n my side cash kantsha magadi den wen out to hustle hard plus salary nou ke xap waking up nxt to my soulmate."

@gfmprotonic shared:

@jaytcoza commented:

"Nami mfwethu "

@Mickeysa6 posted:

"Same as me."

@AudeneScott shared:

@autumnfolliage mentioned:

"Enjoy... Because when you're married... You may wish to be unmarried..."

@Zenzele_Enhle said:

"This year is indeed my last "

Source: Briefly News