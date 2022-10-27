A stunner got the socials talking up a storm by asking men if they would marry a woman who earns three times more than them

The question shakes up the usual dynamic that most African men are used to, seeing that most would prefer being the breadwinner

The views expressed by SA's gents vary between a resounding yes and other well-thought disagreements

A gorgeous stunner went online to ask Mzansi's dudes if they would marry a woman who earned three times more than they did.

@Ma_Dlamini_ posted the question on Twitter streets along with a snap of herself. Peeps came by the numbers to share their opinions, while some just dished out humorous jokes.

Reversing marriage roles is an interesting topic when discussing relationships on the blue bird app. Most men would ideally like to out-earn their wives.

According to Independent Online, South African women earn less than men in the metros, proving men like claiming the lion's share of income. Interestingly, women tend to save more between the two demographics.

The question spurred a lively and informative discussion about what some SA men think about ladies claiming the majority of household income. See the responses below:

@kholo_MacB posted:

"It depends on the personality and a few factors... Did I meet her while she was at that salary scale? Did I contribute to pushing her to that salary scale? How does she treat me? We can't dismiss the fact that the economy is shifting in favour of women, and they are more successful."

@ntokozo_eff shared:

@Shafaline said:

"For me, I like being in control, marrying/dating a woman who earns more than me will make me less of a man and complacent.'

@KEKANALMETA asked:

"Are u marrying the woman or the salary?"

@Sihle_ZA_ shared:

@tashvis88 commented:

"The challenge with women is they treat you different... Ask most men who earn less or lose their job or something..."

@ElieHycienth asked:

"Where is the woman? Pls tell her someone is here."

@EdwardthembaSa mentioned:

"My wife earns 3 times more than me "

