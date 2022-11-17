The National Lottery Ithuba announced that someone from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal has won R74 155 218.50

The lucky person is urged to cash in their ticket soon and follow the necessary processes to claim their tax-free winnings

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is delighted that someone won the Powerball and can’t wait for them to claim it

Powerball made someone from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal R74 155 218.50 richer last night. If you got a Powerball ticket and live in Durban, get that thing checked!

Often people play the lottery so often, and lose so much, that the urgency to check their tickets gets less and less. But this is a reminder to not be complacent, you could be a winner.

IOL News reported that the lucky person has between 48 to 72 hours after presenting the winning ticket to claim their tax-free winnings.

National Lottery Ithuba urges the person to find their nearest National Lottery regional office to process their winnings. They look forward to changing someone's life.

“Following a series of roll-overs, it is with great excitement and pleasure for the Ithuba team to welcome the latest PowerBall Plus multi-millionaire.

“As always, the team looks forward to providing our winner with exceptional service and helping him/her into their new normal," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

We hope the person comes forward soon and pray their life changes in the most magical way and that all this money is put to good use.

