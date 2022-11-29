A local woman took to social media to share how her sister was left disappointed by her baby daddy

Twitter user @just_esihle posted that her sister had asked the father of her child for money toward Christmas clothes

The father, however, insisted on rather buying the baby clothes as opposed to sending money, and bought ill-fitting shoes

One woman was left defeated after the father of her child brought home questionable toddler shoes from the store.

SA peeps couldn't help but laugh at a man's choice of shoes for his baby girl. Image: @just_esihle/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @just_esihle shared how her sister had asked her baby daddy for money for Christmas clothes. Confident in his baby fashion expertise, the man offered to buy the items needed instead of sending money.

@just_esihle also posted images of the child wearing tiny ballerina baby girl shoes, which barely fit the poor child.

"My sister asked her baby daddy money for Christmas clothes, he said he will buy them. This is what he bought ," the tweet was captioned.

Almost needless to say, Mzansi netizens couldn't help but find humour in the baby mama's dismay as they poked fun at the awkward-fitting shoes. We sure hope daddy did the right thing and returned and replaced those shoes for something better.

@Black_Mathanda replied:

"It's a rainy season baby daddy umthengele umkhumbi ka Noah."

@Nqo_ndawondz shared:

"There's no way he bought these... He made them nabangani bakhe.. Bephuza futhi."

@Soap225 responded:

." Funny thing is, the person offended here is you. The daughter will just be happy that "dad bought me shoes". It'll be you and your standards who will build it into your daughter that "they are not good enough"."

@TheRealNelly90 commented:

"I see the purple ones… the cream ones zona , why?."

@lillynyoni wrote:

"There's a Build A Bear that's missing it's shoes. The purple ones have the BAB label. I'm hoping this is a joke & sis is wearing her baby's shoes."

