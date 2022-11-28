Social media users have gushed over a video of a young Nigerian lady gifting her boyfriend a bag of rice

In the heartwarming video, the lady led her man to where the rice was positioned and left him shocked by her action

After she showed him the surprise, her inquisitive boyfriend wanted to know how she got the money

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A young Nigerian lady has surprised her boyfriend and his family with a bag of rice ahead of Christmas.

The lovely moment between the lovebirds was captured and shared on TikTok by @infoxpressblog1.

Her boyfriend was stunned. Photo Credit: TikTok/@infoxpressblog1

Source: UGC

In the cute video, she led her boyfriend to the point where it was positioned, quite to his amazement.

When he asked her how she got the money, the lady dismissed his question, promising to reveal it later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The young man hugged his girlfriend as he appreciated her gesture.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Favour said:

"So this is love any girl way buy me bag of rice na marriage once."

user2543119771423happi pills said:

"This is lovely but wait Omo I done Dey cry ooo."

akpanahtammy said:

"I'm on my way to find true love because the oppression don too much. I love you guys okey. God keep u together."

Next of king said:

"I just de wait for that girl way go buy me bag of rice this December... January nah marriage."

ctee01 hair stylists said:

"Carry your rice go mama house what makes me happy is you a grateful for the little you have."

micky9ice1 said:

"My prayer for you guys is excellent ending with full happiness. I would have been a good lover but no one."

Video of groom and mother dancing to Beyoncé’s Cuff It at wedding goes viral, peeps disappointed

In more news, Briefly News reported that fun dance wedding videos are enough to spread positive vibes on any TL. One of a groom and his mother taking centre stage.

The video posted on Twitter by @IChoseViolences shows the groom and the mother of the groom dancing happily to the popular Beyoncé hit, Cuff It.

The stunning mother confidently pulls off some moves before she removes the skirt piece of her outfit, revealing a jumpsuit. The pair proceeded to dance with great skill and causing a whole vibe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng