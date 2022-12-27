Mrs Bullock's husband is finally warming up to the idea of TikTok dance clips and fans are loving it

The vibey SA teacher shared a clip of hub pulling off some dance moves and she was in awe of his efforts

Fans let Mrs Bullock know that she will soon have some competition on her hands, hub is getting there

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi teacher and TikTok star Mrs Bullock was gushing over her cute hubby trying to bust some saucy moves to an amapiano track. Followers love what a team player he is.

Mrs Bullock's husband is getting the hang of this dance thing and fans are loving it. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

One thing Mzansi loves most about Mrs Bullock is that she is a family woman, and that she gets her crew in on her TikToks from time to time.

Mrs Bullock took to her TikTok page with a clip of her husband attempting to dance. While his skills are questionable, his efforts are truly appreciated!

This clip was in response to a fan who dubbed hub ‘the new star’.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Replying to @Nolwazi Bosoga I see so (rolls out the red carpet) Guys, why is he so CUTE ”

Mrs Bullock fans are here for her hubs dance moves

TikTok users let Mrs Bullock know that her husband is a real trooper and the love that he tries to be part of the community she has created.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@troytucker471 said:

“The hand movements are next level choreography!”

@Sibusiso Tunyiswa said:

“Tisha wethu, soon you will have serious competition …”

@Beauty.B said:

“Yebbooo yesss wena Sir”

@luluthando2 said:

“He's getting there ”

@nickydegeemoriart said:

“ he tried and nailed it”

Mrs Bullock smashes another challenge, Mzansi says she owned it: “Bathong Nomthandazo, you nailed it!”

In related news, Briefly News reported that praise and applause continue to follow Mrs Bullock ever since her famous viral video, but this one shows her killing another challenge with a similar reception.

@deemrsbee is still racking up crazy views on TikTok, where the video accumulated almost 500 000 page views. The challenge has multiple steps to it, and Mrs Bullock nailed each one.

The groovy teacher's antics on the platform have united a lot of South Africans because of the cross-cultural manner in which her dancing occurs. Many of the positive comments about her are solely written in IsiZulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News