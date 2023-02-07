One woman shared how she loved a man so much that she stayed even after he made another woman pregnant

Twitter user @NaZikode__ let Briefly News know that she has come out stronger, but it is not an easy situation to be in

People shared love with the woman, letting her know that she did something many others couldn't

Sometimes the right thing isn’t always right and the easy thing isn’t always easy. One woman shared how she loved a man so much that she accepted him getting another woman pregnant and even ended up loving the child herself.

Twitter user @NaZikode_ shared her emotional story with social media and empowered others to remove themselves from toxic situations.

Children are always the innocent ones in some extremely tough situations. This woman knew that, so she never once made the child feel like it was the issue or anything less than perfect.

Twitter user @NaZikode__ shared her story in a thread, explaining how she stuck by the man, fell in love with his child but ended up being the one who was left alone in the end.

Admitting that she was head over heels and did whatever she could to stay, the lovelorn woman eventually realised that she deserved better and needed to detach herself from the codependency developed for the man.

While she misses the child dearly, she’d never go back!

Getting some sound advice from the courageous woman

Briefly News managed to contact the lady and find out how this situation shaped her into the woman she is today and how her story could help someone in a similar situation.

Admitting that every situation is different, the woman explained that her codependency held her in the toxic situation and that it was tough to break away from, but she is now stronger for it.

“My first mistake was being codependent on him, especially emotionally. I just had to find things to distract myself with, which also helped to get my mind off things and learn to exist without him because I was only happy when he was around me, it felt safe until he had to go away.

“Staying is not as wise, but everyone has their own reasons why they make the decisions they make in such situations. Also, I started openly talking about it to my best friend, talking also helped because I felt so embarrassed about it considering how young I am. When I started talking about it, I knew I was healing from it and getting myself ready to let go.”

The people of Mzansi feel for the woman and her heartbreak

Reading the story got a lot of people emotional. They let the woman know that she is stronger than most and how her story opened their eyes to the reality of situations like hers.

@Bazothise said:

“I'm hurt on your behalf, nonetheless I found consolation that it's behind you now. Hope you find someone who will value you if you haven't found someone already.”

@noks_ndhlovu said:

“Every mistake is a life lesson indeed. Bathong, yoh.”

@Tsuli007 said:

“You were in love sisi it happens but at least you out of the situation so you can laugh about it now.”

@QamokuhleS said:

“My fellow men can be filthy. I mean, none of what you went through was necessary.”

Confused man turns to social media after bae spills she’s pregnant with another man’s baby but wants to stay

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a man was slapped with some facts that sent him spinning. After finding out that his girlfriend is pregnant with another man’s baby, the man turned to social media for some advice. Our guy was tripping!

It is not easy to take on another person’s children when you know they exist. It is even more complicated when you don’t know they are there until you are two feet in.

Twitter user @Thabza_sbanyoni took to social media with a heavy heart and a puzzling mind to get some advice that would give him clarity and direction. While his bae is pregnant with another man’s baby, she wants him to stick it out as she claims to be handing the baby to the father once it is born - what a wow!

