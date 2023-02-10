A woman from Nelspruit proudly flaunted her one-room apartment to thousands of social media users

She posted pictures of her humble home on Facebook and asked netizens to rate her interior decor style

Mzansi people obliged and flooded her comment section with suggestions on how she could improve the home

A woman from Nelspruit asked Facebook users to review her one-room apartment. Image: Carol Khanyi

A woman who lives in a one-room home went on Facebook to ask for interior decoration tips. The lady posted pictures of the different areas of her room so people could have a good look.

Facebook users wrote a lot of comments complimenting her home and some gave her a few pointers. People shared their opinions on what she could do to make the cosy space more functional.

Woman posts pictures of her cosy home on Facebook and goes viral

Carol Khanyi posted her neat home in a Facebook group that people use to share tips about interior design.

Her humble abode looked like a lovely cottage and had essential appliances and furniture that one would need to get by. Look at the viral pics here.

South Africans rate woman's home on Facebook

People were more than happy to advise the woman on improving her little palace. They said small changes like rearranging the furniture would make a huge difference.

Makhanye Khanye asked:

"Nice, where did you buy the chair and that table?"

Syabonga Sokhulu mentioned:

"Perfect, no need for corrections here."

Syanda Sthole posted:

"My sister this is the best room, I don't understand why people are saying you need a couch. Where will you eat if you buy that couch?"

Kilinetsi Tapiwa posted

"Beautiful place, so happy for you and proud that you called it your palace. It looks nice and cozy."

Kisandra Kadango suggested:

"Beautiful but you should find somewhere else to keep the things on top of the fridge."

Virgy Mgwezani commented:

"Clear the top of the fridge and replace it with a flower. "

Thapy Thulo wrote:

"Simple and clean."

Asanda Parker mentioned:

"It's beautiful, spacious and clean. I love the bed."

