Ja'Nayan Manning, a senior at Tyler Legacy High School in the United States, has received acceptance letters from 14 schools and universities

The young man, who emerged as the District's Secondary Student of the Month, received $380,000 in scholarships

After he graduates in May, Manning intends to major in either Business Administration or Marketing at one of the universities

Ja'Nayan Manning, a final-year student at Tyler Legacy High School in the US, has been accepted into 14 colleges and universities and has earned $380,000 (R6.9 million) in scholarships.

Ja'Nayan Manning has yet to decide on the school to attend

Per 11alive.com, Manning is still laying out his options with a big decision to make when he graduates in May.

Black boy gains admission into 14 colleges and universities in US. Photo credit: 11alive.com.

Source: UGC

"I haven't decided yet," Manning said. "I have a top five. I'm generally trying to get the most scholarship money, so wherever I get, that is where I decide to go, said Manning, according to 11Alive.

Ja'Nayan Manning inspires others

With all these achievements, Manning has a shining spotlight on him, especially being a senior in high school. He wants anyone looking up to him to know that it's not always easy, but as long as they put the work in, it won't be that hard.

"I'm not the brightest,'' Manning remarked. "Even though I'm in the top 20, far from the top 10, and even the valedictorian, I still accomplished a lot in the last few classes and semesters. Hence, if you put in the effort, you can succeed."

The young man hopes to major in Business Administration or Marketing and achieve his big goals that started at Jack Elementary School.

Source: YEN.com.gh