Social media has a way of advertising the soft life, but one TikTokker showed why you shouldn't believe everything you see

@kami.larae showed off luxury items she purchased after spotting them on the app and told us why she would never buy them again

Netizens everywhere were grateful to the influencer, with many admitting that they would have made the same impulsive buys

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Forget doing it for the gram, @kami.larae did it because of TikTok and regretted it. The influencer gave an in-depth review of things she bought because she saw them on the video-sharing app and why she will never buy them again.

TikTokker cautions Netizans on impulsive social media buys. Image: @kami.larae Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

@kami.larae is pretty popular on TikTok and is known for showing off luxury items and giving amazing home organising tips. So it is no surprise that people would take notes when she gives a negative review.

Video of luxury purchase regrets received 9.6 million views on TikTok

The video was an eye-opener for TikTok users. Many are guilty of making impulse purchases because social media tells them to.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One person even commented that @kami.larae's post was "the news we needed". Online users are grateful that the TikTokker has kept them from making the same stupid purchases.

Watch the video for yourself here:

Millennials' spending habits are negatively affected by social media

The TikTokker's post highlights a much bigger issue regarding millennials and social media. The instant gratification generation has difficulty saving money when seeing a good deal on their favourite app.

In an article by CNBC, many millennials admitted to spending money they don't have because of something they saw on social media. In 2018 alone, 57% of millennials reported making unplanned purchases because of a product they saw on their favourite app.

Judging by @kami.larae's post, social media has a tighter hold on our spending than most are willing to admit.

Neitzans everywhere admitted to their own unnecessary luxury hauls

People from all over the world flooded the TikTok post. Many felt guilty about their spending habits.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@ally_roro was grateful for the information:

"This is very helpful! Please do more."

@_kaylaargyle_ said she, too, was about to make an impulsive buy:

"Omg, thank God I saw this. I was just about to get the Caraway set!"

@simplee.southern felt saddened by the news:

"I was incredibly disappointed in the exact same set of expensive @Caraway Home pans! Never again! Mine look the same."

Pep home shopping haul TikTok video shows what a woman got for R506 from Mzansi's trusty store: SA reacts

If that made you panic about some of your recent purchases, you can relax. Not all purchases are a bad idea. Briefly News recently reported on a Mzansi woman who shared her incredible PEP home haul.

TikTok loved how the woman showed people could ball on a budget. Many praised Pep for its decent stock and even better prices.

These TikTokkers showed that the grass is not always greener on the expensive side. Netizens need to think before they buy what they see on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News