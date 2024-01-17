A young woman on TikTok showed people how she detoxes her son's locs

In the video clip, the lady showcased the process from the beginning to the end using baking soda, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar

Online users were impressed after seeing the lady's unbelievable transformation of her son's locs

One lady's epic hair maintenance ritual for her son has fascinated online users.

People are invested in the video of a woman washing her son’s locs after three months. Netizens commented under the post with their thoughts about her revolutionary technique.

A woman revealed her secret to detoxing her son's locs in a TikTok video. Image:@theewilsons

Source: TikTok

Mother washes her son’s locs

A woman with the handle @theewilsons showcased how she detoxes her son’s locs every three months. She revealed that she does it every three months cause it keeps her son’s hair and caps clean, and the product build-up is not as bad as when she gives him a regular wash. Hence whey, she avoids build-ups.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

She uses baking soda, apple cider vinegar and lemon juice, which help to keep the hair clean and dry and take out all the build-up, moisturiser and oils. In the end, her son’s locs looked spotlessly clean.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video of mom detoxing son's hair goes viral

Many netizens love to see how the mother carefully washes her son's hair, while others are confused between detoxing and regular washing.

Beccah Lynn came to the woman's defence, saying:

"The number of people not understanding this is a detox. Of course his hair is washed frequently."

Dee_mamma was not having it and said:

"Wow ppl gonna hate hard. Dreads are so hard to clean, but at least it's getting done. Good job."

Miki loved the video and added:

"Locs detox videos are SO soothing and relaxing to watch."

Emma “Funmi” Ford gushed over the sister giving her big brother popcorn, saying:

"Awww, the popcorn is so sweet."

lover iggy simply said:

"It's so healthy."

Woman in Pretoria relaxes 4c hair after 10 years

Briefly News previously reported that people were invested in a video of a woman transforming her hair after a decade. Netizens left comments on the lady's glow-up with their thoughts about her new hairstyle.

@tshenolom27 relaxed her coily hair after wearing it naturally for 10 years. The lady recorded the whole process and used a relaxer that cost R500.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News