A woman pranked her dad by telling him that she accidentally put diesel in her car. The lady shared screenshots on her TikTok account of the conversation between them.

In the picture post, @thatsouthasiangirl started by greeting her dad and for some reason, he knew something was up - lol. The lady tries to stall but the dad loses patience and asks her again what she has done.

The lady comes out and tells him that she accidentally put diesel in her car instead of petrol. The father was in disbelief, asking her how is that possible given that her daughter was literate and could read the signs and this was also not her first time at a petrol station.

Father comes up with solution

The dad then continues to say that he will call a mechanic to attend to the problem. He also hilariously said her daughter needed an optometrist or a psychiatrist more than a mechanic.

The woman then told her dad that she was joking. The man went off and told her daughter that she had too much time on her hands and that she should get a job if she was that bored.

Netizens were entertained by the dad's response

The video garnered over 700k views, with many online users finding the prank hilariously funny.

@Wasee said:

"I love the dad’s humour ."

@‍♀️ admired:

"Your dads got my type of energy lol exactly what I’d say to my kids ."

@TiaGabrielle was entertained:

"This was hilarious."

@NOKU_ZOTHA laughed:

"I am cracking up I love your dad please!"

