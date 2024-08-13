A lady caused a huge stir on the internet after she revealed that she was allegedly caused by a snake in her tummy

A South African lady shared her story of how she was cursed with a snake in her stomach, and people went wild on the internet.

Woman believes she is cursed with a snake in her belly

The woman named Maria Tsotetsi's life opened up about how she was cursed in the video uploaded by @gabadiya.com on TikTok; the lady said her belly all began as a growth, and she consulted doctors and traditional healers; however, nothing seemed to change.

Maria said an individual she loved took her to a Bispho who claimed to help her.

"The bishop told him to get him a snake skin. We got the snake skin, and he told me to bring paraffin. I brought it, and he burned the skin in the toilet and said I should sit on it," she said in the video.

Tsotetsi' was then informed that they were "cooking" medicine for her to drink, which was given to her. The woman then went home, and she was during her menstruation. She said she drank the medicine which was given to her and that when a skin-like "substance" came out of her.

When the "substance" came out of her body, Maria claimed she felt much better. She asked the person she was living with at the time if she would be given more medicine, and he told her, "No."

"As time went by, the man in my life didn't have time for me any more. I asked him what was wrong with me because I could see the change. So, in 2011, he left, and I was left in the house; that is when the problems started," she added.

Maria said she would feel tired at work, and when she went to the clinic, she was informed that she lacked blood. She then returned to the man and asked him what he had done to her, to which he confessed that it was a snake and not a growth, as was told by the hospital on her second visit to the hospital.

The man told Tsotetsi that he did that so she could not have another man in her life, and if she did, he would "die."

People react to woman's story

The online community was shocked; many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Linomtha said:

"The only person that will help her is God."

Khosie added:

"Mama, please go to the hospital for a scan. I suspect fibres cause anaemia. Just visit your local clinic ASAP!"

User commented:

"Fast and prayer."

Nadia Mamtolo Mandoyi shared:

"Oh Lord, how the world can be cruel .. we are not safe, guys."

