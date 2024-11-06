Global site navigation

“Life of a Service Provider”: SA Empathizes With Exhausted Baker Getting Back Massage From Daughter
Family and Relationships

“Life of a Service Provider”: SA Empathizes With Exhausted Baker Getting Back Massage From Daughter

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • SA self-employed mom shared a video of her daughter helping her ease the pain in her back using her feet
  • The mom shared her daughter's kind gesture on her TikTok page and received many responses
  • Social media users in her field of business did not hesitate to share how much they understood the lady's level of exhaustion

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A TikTok user had her daughter apply pressure with her feet working for a few days
A mom had other bakers agreeing that their job was not easy after sharing a TikTok video exhausted. Image: @loyslcakes
Source: TikTok

A baker mommy to a thoughtful and compassionate daughter got spoiled with a massage after spending three days working non-stop to finish her client's orders..

The mom shared the cute video on her TikTok account under her user handle @loyselcakes, and it received over 69K views.

Mama gets pampered by her daughter

The video shows the daughter performing what is known as Ashiatsu, an Asian massage technique that applies pressure on the person's back using the feet. The child moves around the mom's back applying pressure for deep tissue relief.

Read also

"How did you even do it?": Woman surprises family with pink pap, leaving SA in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Women in the same business field relate

The video caught the attention of many ladies in the baking industry who understood how tiring their business was. Some shared that they ended up giving up their baking passion as they couldn't take the pressure and exhaustion.

User @Amy_ora♡ said:

"😂😂OMW life of a baker. i thought it was only me, 😂and my daughter will be asking am iidone now 😂😂😂."

User @Thandiwe Colleen Mah added:

"Eish I can relate, glad you have someone who can do that, I'm all alone very tough for me after baking 😭😭."

User @Queen advised:

"Please get Aloe heat lotion from forever living."

User @MatandoBakehouse shared:

"I thought I was alone mina every single day 😔 as I bake bread every day."

Read also

"The future is bright": Toddler mechanic works on his mini car, SA in stitches

User @NkomondeEvents commented:

"Life of a service provider 😅."

User @ROB Ngema said:

"Ngashiya phansi (I ended up leaving) baking."

Siblings pull a beautiful surprise for mom's 56th birthday

In another Briefly News article, siblings left Mzansi touched after spoiling their mom big on her 56th birthday.

The siblings took their mom to a to a spa for some pamper while people at the house were busy preparing her surprise birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: