A baker mommy to a thoughtful and compassionate daughter got spoiled with a massage after spending three days working non-stop to finish her client's orders..

The mom shared the cute video on her TikTok account under her user handle @loyselcakes, and it received over 69K views.

Mama gets pampered by her daughter

The video shows the daughter performing what is known as Ashiatsu, an Asian massage technique that applies pressure on the person's back using the feet. The child moves around the mom's back applying pressure for deep tissue relief.

Women in the same business field relate

The video caught the attention of many ladies in the baking industry who understood how tiring their business was. Some shared that they ended up giving up their baking passion as they couldn't take the pressure and exhaustion.

User @Amy_ora♡ said:

"😂😂OMW life of a baker. i thought it was only me, 😂and my daughter will be asking am iidone now 😂😂😂."

User @Thandiwe Colleen Mah added:

"Eish I can relate, glad you have someone who can do that, I'm all alone very tough for me after baking 😭😭."

User @Queen advised:

"Please get Aloe heat lotion from forever living."

User @MatandoBakehouse shared:

"I thought I was alone mina every single day 😔 as I bake bread every day."

User @NkomondeEvents commented:

"Life of a service provider 😅."

User @ROB Ngema said:

"Ngashiya phansi (I ended up leaving) baking."

