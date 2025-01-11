“Marry Your Best Friend”: Woman Gets Husband’s Blessing to Let Male Admirer Pay the Petrol Bill
- A TikTok video of a wife hustling petrol money from a male suitor with her husband’s blessing has gone viral
- It captures the married couple's tight bond and the husband’s hilarious reaction to the unexpected request
- Mzansi netizens loved the couple’s teamwork and shared how their partners would’ve responded
If this isn’t #CoupleGoals, what is? A married couple hilariously scored petrol from a man who was interested in the wife.
Woman consults husband
In a video on their TikTok page @tytie, the wife slyly rushes to her husband’s car to ask if it’s okay to let the guy pay for petrol.
The husband’s response? Pure gold. Not only did he give the green light, but he also told her to ask for a full tank! They gushed in the post:
"This only happens when you marry your best friend."
Funny video goes TikTok viral
The sheer teamwork and lightheartedness of the couple’s dynamic earned them over 5 million views.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi TikTokkers went ham in the comments section, with many praising the couple’s humor and friendship.
Look at a few reactions below:
@dinewithjozi said:
"My husband would agree and say I must also tell him to buy food. 🤣🤣"
@thefoodzone1 shared:
"My hubby will go straight to him and ask who said we need fuel. 😂😂😂😂"
@tesa_1060 stated:
"When a man does not have low self-esteem he will do this. 🤣🤣🤣"
@Nalemokgothu typed:
"My husband would agree and tell me to give the guy his numbers. 😂😂😂"
@taque posted:
"😂😂😂😂 My husband would fight like Jackie Chan."
@Daniel_kinuthia joked:
"😂😂 A definition of a partner in crime."
@Thembisile wrote:
"May this kind of relationship locate me. 😂🤦♀️😂"
@Meech added:
"It’s t babe full tank for me. 🤣🤣😂"
