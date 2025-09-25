A South African shared his first driving experience in the United States, showcasing both excitement and adjustment

The video highlighted the challenges and fun of adapting to new environments while celebrating small victories

Viewers online connected with the experience, sharing advice and admiration for embracing life abroad

South Africans celebrated a fellow citizen’s first driving adventure abroad, enjoying the relatable excitement of adapting to new experiences.

A South African enjoys his first driving experience in the United States, embracing new challenges. Image: @alexmzizi24

On 8 September 2025, a TikTok user @alexmzizi24 shared a video documenting his first time driving in the United States. In the clip, he drove a Mazda while blasting music, clearly enjoying the new experience. The video highlighted the adjustments required for South Africans driving abroad, particularly navigating right-hand side roads with a left-hand drive vehicle. Fans were drawn to the lighthearted and celebratory nature of the moment, making it relatable to anyone experiencing life in a new country. He wrote:

"🇺🇸X🇿🇦 First time driving on the right-hand side of the road while the steering is on the Left side of the road, ay bafana. 🔥😂🤏🏾 Kumnandi lana."

The video offered insight into the excitement and challenges of adapting to life overseas, capturing one of those everyday moments that feel both daunting and rewarding. Driving on the opposite side of the road can be a fun but intimidating experience, especially for South Africans who are used to a completely different traffic flow. The clip highlighted how @alexmzizi24 embraced the moment with humour and confidence, turning what could have been a stressful adjustment into a light-hearted milestone. For many viewers, the authenticity of the video stood out.

Adjusting to life abroad

Within three weeks, the video received over 1,700 likes and numerous comments from South Africans applauding his adventurous spirit. Many followers discussed their own experiences driving abroad, sharing tips and encouragement. The mix of celebration, cultural adjustment, and a visually engaging driving scene helped the clip gain traction and be widely shared online.

Audiences were inspired by the joyful depiction of adapting to a new environment while staying connected to South African identity. Comments reflected admiration for his bravery and excitement about experiencing life overseas. The video highlighted the universal appeal of personal achievements and small victories, resonating strongly with viewers both locally and abroad.

A joyful moment captures the excitement of experiencing milestones in a new country. Image: @alexmzizi24

Mzansi reacted to the video

Pearl said:

“Wrong side. 🤣🤣”

Miss_GeePase wrote:

“Sithi halala. 🔥🥳”

KaMadlokovu commented:

“Ok, Tourism iyaphilisa. 🎉🥳”

Msawenkosi Nxumalo said:

“Cela ungipha dollar bra ngizothenga six. 😂 Please.”

Lucky Nhlanhla wrote:

“Fetch me at the airport when I land. 😂🔥💃”

Mondli commented:

“Awushaye Sdudla Lapho, I want to see something. 😂💯”

Samkelo | Adventures said:

“Awuse serious kanje kwi steering wheel. 😂🔥✌🏻”

Zama ‘owethongo’ Majola wrote:

“I’m so proud of you, sweetheart.”

