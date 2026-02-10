A young boy was filmed packing groceries and essentials for boarding school, sharing a relatable family moment

The clip, which went viral, included toilet paper, cupboard foods, and snacks, showing care and preparation

South Africans on social media users responded with nostalgia, pride, and smiles at the boy’s independence

A heartwarming video of a young boy preparing groceries for boarding school went viral, capturing both family love and the bittersweet milestone of growing up.

A TikTok video warmed hearts when a young boy was seen packing groceries for boarding school. Posted by TikTok user @abigail.n on 7 February 2026, the clip showed him preparing essential foods and snacks before leaving home. Viewers connected with the relatable moment of children growing up and parents letting go. Netizens reacted with pride, nostalgia, and smiles at the simple act of care and independence.

The young boy was seen packing groceries for boarding school. This included basics like toilet paper, cupboard foods, and snacks. The mother said her heart is full seeing her young boy grow up. The post gave a glimpse into a family routine many parents and children experience when preparing for school.

Packing up for a new school chapter

The video by user @_abigail.n struck a chord with viewers across South Africa. Many shared similar experiences, recalling their own boarding school days or sending children off for the first time. The small details, like carefully packing snacks and toiletries, made the moment feel relatable.

South Africans on social media suggested creative items to add to a boarding school pack. Others praised the mom for capturing the memory and wished the young boy good luck.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Hlelo said:

“Which boarding school does he go to, and how much is the boarding school?”

Siwela Pat said:

“Boarding school broke me… my daughter likes it so much.”

Iconic_gray said:

“He is so lucky to have you as a mum. ❤️🥰”

Megameno said:

“Watching this with heavy emotion because I was once this kid and heavily bullied for my food. 🥺”

Lemba Princess said:

“Just reminded me of my boarding school years, my dad asked if I own a spaza shop naa? 🤣”

Myne Uvatera Tjipurua said:

“My son wants to go to boarding school just because of the food he’s seeing there.”

Lola said:

“Hey mommy, wow, nice storage box, where did you get it?”

MaLehakwe said:

“May God protect kids in boarding schools. Give them Solomon’s strength and wisdom. May they be fruitful and multiply in Jesus’ name.”

Mandebele said:

“This reminds me of my daughter. I miss her, though boarding school life is not for the weak. ❤️”

Check out the TikTok video below:

