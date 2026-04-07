A man discussed whether R100 000 monthly is sufficient for a family of four in South Africa

Rising expenses in Cape Town further complicate the cost-of-living debate among citizens

South Africans shared varied opinions on living costs and financial priorities in the comment section

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South Africans expressed how much would be enough to survive the economy. Images: @money_modern / TikTok, Edge Training / Pexels

Source: UGC

Munya, a finance content creator from the page Modern Money with Munya, discussed whether R100 000 per month was enough for a South African family of four to survive, listing the three biggest expenses. The prompt sparked a debate among South Africans, who had plenty to say.

Taking to his TikTok account on 6 April 2026, Munya shared that he was referencing a Daily Investor article published on 29 March 2026. The three biggest expenses highlighted were taxes for roughly R31 000 per month, a hospital plan for roughly R18 000 per month, and school fees for roughly R22 000 per month.

Regarding the school fees, Munya stated that if the family planned to live off one income and send their children to private school, savings should have also been a part of their plan.

"If they had started investing R600 a month from birth, per child, in the mix of the Nasdaq 100 and JSE Top 40, they would have had half a million rand saved per child. Enough for five years of high school up front, which would free up R22 000 per month today."

Take a look at what Munya had to say in the TikTok video below:

South Africans share their take on R100k per month

Several members of the online community gathered in the comment section, sharing their thoughts and experiences on the cost of living in South Africa.

People expressed their thoughts as they took to their keyboards. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Source: UGC

@slingsnoop told the public:

"R100 000 per month is a lot. If you cannot make it work, you need to take a good, hard look at your priorities. Maybe don't drive a BMW, don't put your kids in a R12 000 per month school, don't buy a R2 500 000 house. R100 000 is more than enough for a family of four."

@mr.leslie00 pointed out:

"There are families who must survive on less than R8 000 a month."

@_x_kira_ii wrote in the comments:

"So the middle class is now poor. There are no jobs that will give you R150 000 per month in this economy, forget it."

@trent.john1 shared their opinion:

"That is just reckless spending. School fees can come down to R5 000 for two kids, and medical aid can come down to R9 500 for four, or zero if you are willing to use government."

@jolla2399 added under the post:

"My mom is making it work with R10 000."

3 Other stories about the cost of living

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Facebook post exposed how rising costs are pushing everyday earners out of Cape Town and highlighted the daily struggles families and young professionals face.

reported that a Facebook post exposed how rising costs are pushing everyday earners out of Cape Town and highlighted the daily struggles families and young professionals face. A businesswoman in KwaZulu-Natal sparked a massive debate after revealing the monthly cost of running her household. She stated that her home maintenance alone reaches nearly R50 000 every month.

A South African content creator broke down the living costs between the United States and South Africa. Internet users questioned his calculations, noting that the budget estimates don't reflect the reality of most people.

Source: Briefly News