PIC CEO Patrick Dlamini has launched an urgent High Court application against blogger Musa Khawula over alleged defamatory online posts

Dlamini accuses Khawula of running a sustained “smear campaign,” including claims of corruption, misuse of pension funds, and personal allegations, all of which he denies as false and damaging

The court bid also seeks to stop Khawula from publishing further allegations, with the matter expected to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court in July

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Musa Khawula (left) ad PIC CEO Patrick Dlamini (right). Images: @sikie4/X and @businessXplain/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is once again entangled in legal trouble after Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Patrick Dlamini launched an urgent court application at the Johannesburg High Court.

Dlamini is seeking to stop what he describes as a sustained online smear campaign against him.

Khawula accuses Dlamini of corruption

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini filed an affidavit on 15 June in which he accuses Khawula of repeatedly publishing allegations of corruption, abuse of public pension funds, and even claims involving a secret child. The CEO is also seeking to interdict Khawula from publishing or repeating what he calls defamatory and injurious statements.

Dlamini argues that the allegations are false, baseless, and based on disinformation, and further claims they have attempted to implicate both him and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in corruption linked to public pension funds.

In the affidavit, Dlamini’s legal team details a series of posts allegedly made by Khawula on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), where he accuses the pair of engaging in “shady dealings” and unlawfully benefiting from pension fund money. One post is said to have gained significant traction, generating thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, contributing to reputational harm.

Claims of a secret love child

The PIC CEO also denies personal allegations, including claims of infidelity and the existence of a secret child. In the affidavit, Dlamini stated Khawula has accused him of having an extramarital affair with a lady named in the affidavit and having a child with her. Even though he refutes the allegations, Dlamini also stated that even if such claims were true, they would be unrelated to his professional role.

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Khawula ignores cease and desist

Dlamini further states that his attorneys issued a cease-and-desist letter to Khawula on 10 June, demanding the removal of all offending posts and a halt to further publication. The letter was reportedly sent to multiple email addresses and social media accounts linked to the blogger, but Dlamini claims Khawula ignored the demand and continued posting.

Given Khawula’s reported incarceration, Dlamini is also asking the court for permission to serve legal documents via social media and email.

The PIC CEO maintains that the allegations have caused serious reputational damage not only to him personally, but also to the institution he leads, describing the claims as “extremely serious, completely unfounded, and harmful” to the corporation as the country’s largest asset manager.

The matter is expected to be heard in the High Court in July.

Julius Malema takes Musa Khwula to court

In related news, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema and his wife considered taking legal action against Musa Khawula, who alleged that Mantwa Matlala filed for a divorce because Malema was cheating on her. Malema is also reportedly threatening to sue Khawula. Malema and Matlala’s lawyers, England Slabbert Attorneys Inc, allegedly sent Khawula a letter of demand on 26 February 2026, days after Khawula made the allegations. The couple has reportedly demanded that Khawula retract his statements and issue a public apology or face consequences.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana as also been acused of corruption by Musa Khawula. Image: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

Khawula apologises to Malema and wife

Briefly News also reported that Musa Khawula issued a formal yet cheeky apology to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema, following months of making defamatory statements about their marriage. Having faced the very real possibility of imprisonment, the controversial entertainment blogger retracted his statements on 6 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News