The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has taken a Durban pastor to the Equality Court, accusing him of making hate speech in a viral sermon

SAHMS is also demanding an apology, reconciliation steps, and financial reparations because they said the comments have offended the Hindu community.

The case has also been reported to the CRL Rights Commission; however, the Equality Court will now handle the matter

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Pastor Mervin Naidu. Image: The Post

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DURBAN - The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) has filed a case at the Equality Court in Chatsworth against Pastor Mervin Naidu, accusing him of making comments they say amount to hate speech.

According to The Post, the complaint relates to a video circulating on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, which allegedly contains a sermon viewed as offensive to the Hindu community.

SAHMS is seeking an unconditional apology from Naidu, his attendance at a reconciliation workshop, and R100,000 in financial reparation to a Hindu religious or welfare organisation if the court grants the order.

What did the pastor say?

In a portion of the sermon cited in the complaint, Pastor Naidu is quoted as saying: “Do not condemn our fellow Hindus, Muslims and Zulu community who worship the ancestors. Understand where they are coming from, have a heart of compassion.”

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He further said that if offered porridge or mixed vegetable curry, congregants should accept it, pray over it, and “all the demons die immediately,” adding that he would eat with them.

“That softens their heart. Our goal is to win the lost,” he said.:

He further preached that Jesus ate with sinners and fellowshiped with them.

"We don’t fight with people, we fight the devil.”

See the viral sermon here:

Hindu body say comments are derogatory

The organisation’s legal team chairperson, attorney Simi Sharma, said the complaint was lodged after what they described as derogatory remarks directed at the Hindu community.

In court papers, SAHMS alleged that the sermon was divisive and contributed to tension between religious communities. The complaint further argues that the statements infringe on constitutional rights to equality, dignity, freedom of religion, and cultural rights.

Deputy SAHMS president Professor Brij Maharaj said a separate complaint had also been filed with the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights Commission, which has acknowledged receipt of the matter.

The matter will now proceed through the Equality Court process.

SAHRC takes Gouws to Equality Court

In similar news, The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) confirmed it would take Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws to the Equality Court. This follows viral videos on social media in which he is alleged to have made derogatory and racist remarks. Calls for his suspension grew shortly after the clips circulated widely online.The Commission said Gouws’ position as a Member of Parliament carries greater responsibility. It added that he is expected to uphold constitutional values, including human dignity, equality, and non-discrimination.

A swami performing a ritual in a Hindu temple in South Africa. Image: Marco Longaro

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Minnie Dlamini approaches Equality Court over MacG's comments

Briefly News reported that TV personality Minnie Dlamini approached the Equality Court, accusing MacG of hate speech and discrimination. This followed comments made on Podcast and Chill as the hosts discussed her breakup with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa. MacG later filed a formal response in October. He admitted that the show sometimes makes mistakes and has issued apologies in the past. He also argued that Minnie Dlamini’s R1.5 million claim is not appropriate for the Equality Court. He said she should rather pursue a civil case if she wants financial damages.

Source: Briefly News